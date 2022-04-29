York County woman conspired with husband, son to fake death in Ukraine for money, cops say

Oksana Brown told her husband, Paul, and her son, Anatoliy, about the scheme: she was going to fake her death for insurance money, York County detectives said.

Between 2018 and 2019, Brown, a former Baltimore police officer trainee, had obtained a total of $750,000 in term life and death and dismemberment insurance policies from CUNA Mutual Group, Gerber Life Insurance and Assurity Life Insurance Co., detectives said.

Next, on Sept. 28, 2019, Brown flew from Washington Dulles International Airport to Istanbul — and then boarded a connecting flight to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Brown, her husband later reported to the U.S. Department of State, died of “poisoning by unknown substance” in Ukraine on Oct. 27, 2019, detectives said.

For the next several months, detectives said, Paul Brown and Anatoliy Brown — who both knew that she was alive — went through the insurance claim process. They later asked to cancel them.

When Oksana Brown flew into John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2020, she was arrested and extradited to York County.

Previous coverage:Pa. dropped charges against York County woman after her death in Ukraine. But she's alive.

In this photo from Jan. 19, 2021, Oksana Brown, 47, of York Township, walks into District Court 19-1-01 in York. Brown is accused of conspiring with her husband, Paul, and son, Anatoliy, to fake her death in Ukraine for $750,000 in term life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance policies.

Now, Oksana Brown, 47, of the 600 block of Harvest Drive, York Township, is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. Meanwhile, Paul Brown, 52, and Anatoliy Brown, 27, also of the 600 block of Harvest Drive, York Township, face charges of insurance fraud and criminal conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

York County Detective David Jay filed the charges on Tuesday in District Court 19-2-02 in York Township.

Jack McMahon, Oksana Brown’s new attorney, said he did not know a lot about the facts of the case.

McMahon said he heard that law enforcement arrested his client on Friday morning at her home. He said he had been in touch with detectives, though, about arranging her surrender.

“I don’t know what changed between when he talked to me the other day and today,” McMahon said. “You know, again, that doesn’t seem too cool to me. But that’s OK.”

District Judge Scott Laird arraigned Oksana Brown at 9:30 a.m., set bail at $25,000 and scheduled her preliminary hearing for May 25, according to court records.

She was unable to post bail, court records state. York County Prison, though, reported that she was not there.

Stephen McDonald, Paul Brown’s attorney, could not be reached.

Laird also arraigned Paul Brown at 9:30 a.m., set bail at $15,000 unsecured and scheduled his preliminary hearing for May 25, according to court records.

Court records do not list an attorney for Anatoliy Brown.

How we got here

The York County District Attorney's Office attached various documents, including what's purported here to be Oksana Brown's Ukrainian death certificate, to a motion to dismiss the charges against her in 2019.

The following account is taken from almost 300 pages of court documents, which include criminal complaints and affidavits of probable cause, search warrants and lawsuits:

On April 8, 2018, Oksana Brown shoplifted a smoke detector and two tubes of caulk, worth $30.17, from the Walmart in the Shrewsbury Common Shopping Center.

Then, on May 22, 2018, she dropped off a letter at the Pennsylvania State Police’s York station that accused a trooper of touching her genitals without consent and promising leniency in exchange for sex.

Police launched an internal affairs investigation and determined that none of that happened.

Oksana Brown later pleaded guilty to retail theft for two years’ probation and 50 hours of community service for shoplifting. Law enforcement then charged her with making a false report and unsworn falsification to authorities.

On Dec. 18, 2019, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Justin Roberts asked to drop that case, reporting that she died in Ukraine.

“The Commonwealth and the Pennsylvania State Police,” Roberts wrote in court documents, “have confirmed the legitimacy of the death notice documentation and have no concerns of fraud at this time.”

But on May 7, 2020, Dave Mueller, Oksana Brown’s former attorney, told York County District Attorney Dave Sunday that his client was still alive.

Mueller reported that he was going to withdraw as her counsel.

Six days later, Oksana Brown emailed the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, reported that she was still alive and requested her passport back. She showed up there and spoke with Special Agent S. Karim Quereshi on June 24, 2020.

Also of interest:Wondering how you can help the people of Ukraine in central Pennsylvania? Look no further.

New shoplifting case

Besides the allegations of insurance fraud, Oksana Brown is also now accused of shoplifting about $155 worth of merchandise on April 12 from the Lowe’s on Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township.

In an interview, Oksana Brown told investigators that she had no money because her tenants did not have to pay rent for a long time, police said.

She reported that she needed the items, police said, to repair apartments.

Dylan Segelbaum is the courthouse reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Contact him at dsegelbaum@ydr.com, by phone at 717-916-3981 or on Twitter @dylan_segelbaum.

