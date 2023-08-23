York County woman to spend life in prison for killing her newborn daughter

A York County woman found guilty of killing her newborn daughter has been sentenced to life in prison.

Stacy Michelle Rabon’s baby, who was only hours old, was found dead and floating in the Catawba River in August 1992. Prosecutors said the baby had been stabbed, but the coroner couldn’t determine if she died from those injuries or from suffocation.

Rabon was arrested in Aug. 2021 after DNA evidence tied her to the bedsheet the baby was wrapped in.

After a trial by jury this month, Rabon was found guilty on Aug. 11. The jury returned a guilty verdict on the charge of homicide by child abuse but was hung on the charge of murder.

On Wednesday, Rabon was sentenced to life in prison for the crime. The solicitor since the crime happened so long ago, she has to be sentenced based on what the law was back in 1992, which is when the crime was committed.

Back then, life in prison for this charge came with the possibility of parole in 10 years. Since Rabon has already served two years in prison, the solicitor said she has credit for time served, so she’ll be eligible for parole in eight years. If she doesn’t get parole then, she would be eligible again a short time afterward.

