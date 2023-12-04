York County's 2024 budget: Will it involve a tax increase?

York County residents will not see a tax increase in 2024 under the current proposed budget, county officials said.

The overall budget is $693 million, and the general fund is $265 million. The millage rate is 6.9 mills.

President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, Vice President Commissioner Doug Hoke and Chief Financial Officer Tyler Chronister said that a zero increase in taxes is anticipated. Minor adjustments could be made to the budget over the next few weeks, but they are not expected to change the tax rate.

The county is using American Rescue Plan Act revenues − COVID-19 pandemic money − to help balance the budget, Chronister said. However, 2024 will be the last year that the county receives those funds.

The county has to close the gap in funding for mandated programs, such as mental health and human services, and that will cost about $27 million in 2024, Wheeler said. That's a $2.4 million increase over 2023.

Will 911 call centers receive state funding?

Counties across Pennsylvania are waiting for the General Assembly to reauthorize funding for operating and maintaining 911 systems.

A surcharge of $1.65 on phone bills and the sale of a prepaid device helps to keep these 911 call centers running. Counties also are seeking an increase in the surcharge to help with rising costs, according to the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

If the General Assembly does not reauthorize the funding, York County will have to find an additional $9 million to keep its 911 system running, Wheeler said.

Wheeler said she is cautiously optimistic that the funding will be reauthorized by the Jan. 31 deadline.

Where can I review the 2024 county budget?

The county budget is available online at yorkcountypa.gov.

A printed copy also is available for review in the lobby of the commissioners' office.

When will the budget be approved?

The commissioners plan to vote on the 2024 budget during the Dec. 20 meeting.

