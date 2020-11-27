New York COVID-19 cases rise as state reports record number of tests, highest daily infections since April

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s COVID-19 cases rose again on Friday, reaching levels not seen since the spring, as the state braces for a post-Thanksgiving surge of infections.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 219,442 coronavirus test results were reported to the state a day earlier, a record high for the second consecutive day.

However, the number of positive results also increased, with 8,176, or 3.72% of those tested, found to have the virus. That’s the highest daily number of positive cases since late April.

Cuomo, who said earlier in the week he is preparing a “winter plan” for the state as cases soar across the country, warned that things will likely get worse.

“All the global experts say the same thing: This virus has phases, and as the phase changes your plan should change,” he said. “We’re seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state.

“It started with the fall, and it’s going to continue and probably worsen in the winter,” he added.

New York’s overall positivity rate is still relatively low when compared to other states experiencing dramatic increases, but areas upstate as well as Staten Island are reporting record numbers.

The state’s microcluster strategy has led to localized restrictions in areas with high positivity rates, an approach that will be augmented as hospitals begin to again fill with patients.

An emergency COVID-19 hospital recently reopened on the South Shore of Staten Island as the state’s total number of people hospitalized rose to 3,103.

Another 39 New Yorkers died from the virus Thursday, according to state data.

Cuomo repeatedly warned in the days and weeks leading up to Thanksgiving that the Empire State will undoubtedly see an uptick in infections if people disregard warnings from federal officials and others urging Americans to avoid gatherings.

He said the state should expect to see a surge about 10 days after the holiday, but encouraged people to be smart about safety measures.

Story continues

“As we go through the holidays and winter months, it’s going to be more imperative than ever for New Yorkers to wear their masks, wash their hands, avoid gatherings large and small, and stay New York Tough,” he said.

———

©2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.