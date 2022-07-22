New York crime crisis: Rochester police officer killed in shooting, another injured

A Rochester, New York, police officer died Thursday evening and another officer was injured after they were shot by a suspect while on duty in the northeast part of the city.

"This is a tragedy for our community," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, according to WHAM-TV. "I'm asking Rochester to pray for these officers and their families. They go out every day and put their lives on the line. And while there are some people who sit on the sidelines, these guys are on the front lines, trying to keep our community safe. We ask for prayers for these officers, their families, the RPD and the entire city of Rochester."

A woman was also shot, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

Her condition and that of the surviving officer are unknown.

ANCHORAGE POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN LINE OF DUTY, EXPECTED TO SURVIVE

Details of the shooting have not been released.

"Our thoughts are with the family and fellow officers of the Rochester Police Department after the loss of one of their own this evening in a senseless shooting," the City of Utica, New York Police Department wrote on Facebook. "We also pray for the healthy and speedy recovery of the second officer shot in the same incident."

Rochester is dealing with a surge in gun violence.

The Democrat mayor declared a state of emergency in Rochester over the gun violence the very same day the officers were shot, WHAM reported.

The station reported that 202 people have been shot and 41 have been killed in the city this year – and 82% of the homicides involved guns.

WITNESS RECOUNTS ATTACK ON LEE ZELDIN AT CAMPAIGN EVENT IN NEW YORK: ‘KINDA CRAZY’

"Terrible news out of Rochester tonight where one @RochesterNYPD officer was shot and killed, and another officer was also shot and is now in the hospital," New York Rep. Lee Zeldin tweeted. "Prayers up for these officers, their families, and the Rochester community. We must do more to back the blue."

Story continues

Zeldin's tweet came just hours after a suspect attempted to attack the congressman and gubernatorial candidate while he was speaking on stage at a campaign event in Perinton, New York. The suspect, David G. Jakubonis, was charged with felony second degree attempted assault. Jakubonis was released on his own recognizance, according to the Monroe County Sheriff.

Zeldin had predicted Jakubonis' release on Twitter, writing: "The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws."

No one was seriously injured in the attempted attack on Zeldin.