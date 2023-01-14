New York DA offers plea deal to anti-Semitic assault suspect who allegedly said he would 'do it again'

New York DA offers plea deal to anti-Semitic assault suspect who allegedly said he would 'do it again'
Lawrence Richard
·2 min read

According to a report, the district attorney in New York has offered a plea deal to a suspect who attacked a Jewish man in 2021. The suspect has since said he would "do it again."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is offering a plea deal to Waseem Awawdeh, 24, for his alleged role in beating Joseph Borgen, 29, with crutches, punching, kicking and pepper-spraying him, according to the New York Sun.

The reported six-month plea deal comes after Awawdeh told one of his jailers he would repeat the assault — saying, "If I could do it again, I would do it again," according to a prosecutor at Awawdeh’s arraignment hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court.

"I have no problem doing it again," he added of the attack that took place last year near Broadway and West 49th Street.

JEWISH MAN BEATEN DURING WILD NYC PROTESTS AFRAID TO WEAR YARMULKE

Alvin Bragg
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg at the NY District Attorney's office to face charges on September 08, 2022, in New York City.

Awawdeh was charged with assault as a hate crime, gang assault, menacing, aggravated harassment as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2021 attack and faced a maximum of seven years if convicted of the charges.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahmoud Musa, Faisal Elezzi and Mohammed Othman were also charged in the attack, which was unprovoked, prosecutors told Judge Kathryn Paek in 2021.

During the assault, Awawdeh allegedly called Borgen a "dirty Jew," said, "F–k Israel," and said, "Hamas is going to kill all of you."

NYPD RELEASES PHOTOS OF SUSPECTS IN BEATING OF JEWISH MAN IN TIMES SQUARE

Borgen shared his recollection of the attack, including his injuries.

"I felt a liquid being poured on my face, and at first, I thought I was getting urinated on," Borgen told The New York Post in 2021.

Joseph Borgen
Joseph Borgen, a recent victim of a hate crime, speaks during a rally denouncing anti-Semitic violence on May 27, 2021 in Cedarhurst, New York.
A photo of people listening to Joseph Borgen
People listen to Joseph Borgen, a recent victim of a hate crime, speak during a rally denouncing anti-Semitic violence on May 27, 2021 in Cedarhurst, New York.

"But it turned out I was getting Maced and pepper-sprayed. My face was on fire," he said at the time. "That pain was worse than the concussion and all this other stuff that followed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Borgen also explained he was concussed, had injuries on his arm, and was sore "all over" his body.

"I had an X-ray on my wrist. It’s not broken, but it’s messed up. Every time I move it, it’s in pain, probably sprained," he recalled at the time. "I have bruises all over my body. I have a black eye. My face is banged up. I’m just sore all over my body. They were kicking me in my ribs, my stomach."

The Post reported Awawdeh’s lawyer said "no decisions have been made" on the woke D.A.’s offer.

Recommended Stories

  • Cousin of BLM co-founder dies after being tasered by police he flagged down for help

    Keenan Darnell Anderson died at a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest

  • 'Avatar 2' success proves cinema in post-pandemic 'resurgence': Cameron

    The huge success of "Avatar: The Way of Water," James Cameron's sequel which is approaching $2 billion at the global box office, proves that "movies are back with a resurgence" after the pandemic, the Canadian director said."We've had a year to see that this resurgence isn't just a fluke, or just one film," Cameron told AFP this week in Los Angeles, pointing to other recent mega-grossing blockbusters including "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.""You've seen a pattern," added Cameron, after having his handprints immortalized in cement at Hollywood's famous TCL Chinese Theatre."Avatar: The Way of Water" came 13 years after the original film, which remains the highest grossing movie of all time, amassing $2.9 billion at the global box office.Even if the sequel -- which transplants the 3D action to a new underwater setting -- does not quite scale those heights, it is already the seventh biggest film of all time by ticket sales.That remarkable success has helped to reinvigorate the movie theater industry, which has been slammed by competition from streamers, and apathy about the movie-going experience since the pandemic.In the United States alone some 500 theaters have disappeared since the arrival of Covid-19 forced costly closures, according to the National Association of Theater Owners.&nbsp;Cineworld -- the British group that owns America's second-largest theater chain Regal Cinemas -- is in the midst of restructuring after filing for bankruptcy last year.But Cameron, the director of "Titanic," "The Terminator" and many more hits, remains firmly convinced about the viability and adaptability of cinema in the future."I don't think movies are ever gonna die," he said."We need this as culture, as a society. We need to go into these theaters into these big large spaces with hundreds of strangers."- 'Pseudo-intellectual' critics -At 68, the director nevertheless recognizes that habits have changed.While grand spectacle continues to draw younger crowds to giant multiplexes, auteur-driven and independent cinema is finding it increasingly hard to convince older audiences to leave their homes."I'm also seeing a pattern of the type of film that people will go to see in a movie theater and the type that they won't. And so streaming still has a very, very rich and important place," said Cameron.His "Avatar" sequel sees the blue Na'vi of Pandora fighting off yet another invasion of their homeland by resource-hungry humans.The storyline allows Cameron, who is famously passionate about underwater exploration and is a vegetarian, to expand on the franchise's themes: protecting nature, and the threats posed to the environment by imperialism and capitalism.But while it has torn audiences away from the comfort of their sofas, it has received a mixed reaction from critics.It left this week's Golden Globes empty-handed, unlike its 2009 predecessor which won best drama and best director for Cameron.It was not even nominated by Cameron's peers, the Directors Guild of America, for their own annual awards."That's in the nature of art. You can't please everybody," shrugged Cameron.Critics "think a certain kind of earnestness, where you wear your heart on your sleeve, is unsophisticated or naive," he said."To me, that's a little bit of a pseudo-intellectual perspective."- 'Hope in Ukraine' -Cameron pointed to the film's massive international appeal, citing data from its distributor that the sequel is "approaching being the number one film in the history of Ukraine.""That means that when the missiles stop and the power comes back on, people are going to the movie theaters," he said."Giving hope in Ukraine right now, that made the whole thing worthwhile. Not the money. Not the awards."rfo/amz/des

  • Giant Burmese python in Florida Everglades spotted crossing road in wild video

    Wildlife photographers recorded video of a 15-foot-long Burmese python as it slithered across a road in Florida's Everglades National Park earlier this month.

  • Clouded leopard who escaped at Dallas Zoo is found after enclosure was cut, police say

    A search is underway for a clouded leopard that escaped from its habitat at the Dallas Zoo Friday morning, officials said.

  • An NC man says he lost 2 fingers during a protest in 2020. Now he’s suing police.

    The case reopens a long-simmering debate about police response to the protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

  • ‘Bog mummies’ had mysterious deaths in Europe — until new study revealed answers

    Bodies subjected to “overkill” were thought to have been used in ritualistic offerings, researchers wrote.

  • Watch: Florida motorist encounters giant python crossing road

    A Florida weatherman has shared footage of a massive python slithering across a highway, generating an array of responses.

  • Judge rejects as 'absurd' Trump bid to dismiss rape accuser's lawsuit

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday rejected as "absurd" former President Donald Trump's effort to dismiss writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit accusing him of defamation and battery after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said there was no merit to Trump's argument that Carroll's battery claim under New York's Adult Survivors Act must be dismissed because the law denied him due process under the state's constitution. The judge also said state law did not require Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, to prove that she suffered an economic loss from Trump's comments, as Trump had argued.

  • Oklahoma authorities make arrest in missing toddler Athena Brownfield's mysterious disappearance

    Oklahoma officials on Thursday arrested Alysia Adams on two counts of child neglect in connection to the Tuesday disappearance of Athena Brownfield, 4, from Cyril.

  • Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves seen talking to cops 3 months before murders

    Slain college student Kaylee Goncalves was captured on video speaking to police about a noise complaint at her home -- three months before she and three others were murdered there.

  • Missing Michigan girl, 4, rescued in Ohio during traffic stop, bodycam video shows

    State troopers in Ohio safely located 4-year-old Lilliana Nardini during a traffic stop Tuesday night after the missing girl's father allegedly took her from Michigan.

  • Police visited Idaho murder victims' home 3 times since August to break up loud parties fueled by White Claw and country music

    Police reports and interviews with locals shed light on the party culture in Moscow, Idaho — where four students were killed in November.

  • Four men sentenced in car break-in spree, shooting ATF agent & MPD officer with AR-15, records show

    Four men were sentenced after a string of violent carjackings, and shooting at police and an ATF agent.

  • New York Firefighter Accuses Chief of Raping Her as a ‘Birthday Present’

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Wantagh Fire Dept.A volunteer firefighter in the New York City suburbs says she was plied with alcohol and served up as a “birthday present” to a ranking officer by the department chief, after which both men violently raped her in a firehouse bathroom.“Had fun last night,” then-Wantagh Fire Department Chief Kenneth Kelly Jr. allegedly texted the victim the next morning. “But, remember, that’s between you me and Joe only forever.”Instead

  • Woman stabbed teen multiple times on Indiana bus for being Chinese, according to affidavit

    A woman was arrested for stabbing an 18-year-old girl in the head multiple times on a Bloomington Transit bus in Indiana. Billie R. Davis, 56, repeatedly stabbed the teen using a pocket knife while she was waiting for the bus doors to open at the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail at around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Bloomington Police Department officers responded to the scene and the victim, who had “blood flowing from her head,” was rushed to the hospital.

  • Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s grad program had access to ‘crime lab’ with camera streams: insider

    Bryan Kohberger's Ph.D. program at WSU maintains access to a "crime lab" database of bodycam videos and live streams from security cameras, a source says.

  • Neighbors of missing Massachusetts mom recall last text from her husband

    The neighbors of Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts woman who was reported missing on Jan. 4, are sharing what they say is the last text from her husband, Brian Walshe.

  • Clinton County man charged in shooting death of family pet after social media campaign

    “No one has ever questioned the demeanor of my dog, not one,” the dog’s owner said.

  • Billionaire Larry Ellison got a speeding ticket on an island he owns while driving a Corvette and told the cop there's 'no excuse'

    Larry Ellison was pulled over last year for running a stop sign and speeding in his orange Corvette on Lanai, the Hawaiian island he owns 98% of.

  • Video shows moments before father was killed outside local restaurant; search underway for gunman

    Orange County deputies released a new surveillance video Friday that they hope will help track down a suspect after a shooting last month.