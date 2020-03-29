A New York dad refused to let his 21-year-old son back in their house after the spring breaker partied in Texas amid coronavirus spread

Peter Levine of Nanuet, New York refused to let his son back in the house after the college student partied in Texas for spring break.

A New York father refused to let his college-age son back in their Nanuet home after the student traveled to South Padre Island for spring break.

Peter Levine, 51, told the New York Post that he tried to encourage his 21-year-old son Matt to come home early from the trip, but to no avail.

"I was aggravated. The news here was getting worse and worse," the elder Levine said.

According to the 51-year-old father, he didn't want his son to enter their home because Matt's elderly grandparents live in the house, and he didn't want them to be exposed to the virus.

So Levine sent Matt and his friends back to their on-campus apartment and didn't even let them inside to use the bathroom.

"I spoke with him every day and told him that maybe they should come home. I was aggravated. The news here was getting worse and worse," the elder Levine said, adding, that Matt sent "pictures of him and his friends congregating outdoors and listening to live music."

According to the 51-year-old, he finally told his son that he and his friends couldn't stay at the family home in Nanuet, New York after their trip as previously planned. "His grandparents live here and there is no need to expose them to god knows what he had been exposed to," Levine said.

Once Matt and his friends returned from South Padre Island, Levine told his son there was "no chance" that he'd be coming to pick them up from the airport, and that they'd have to make their way back to the Nanuet home via a car service.

"They got out of the car near our driveway and I said, 'Stay right there! Do not go any further!'" the 51-year-old said of the group's return to Nanuet to pick up Matt's car. The group then faced a two-and-a-half-hour drive back to their on-campus apartments in Massachusetts, but Peter Levine still wouldn't allow them inside the home.

"I love my son, but they were not sleeping here," he told the Post. "I said, 'If any of you have to pee, we have some bushes.' Two of them took me up on it."

Luckily for Matt, his father had already filled the trunk of his car with bags of groceries and even placed an envelope with $300 on the driver's seat.

But it seems unlikely that Matt will be able to return home anytime soon. "Their lease ends in June and none of the parents want them home. It's too risky," Peter told the Post.

