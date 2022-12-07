New York Daily News Hits Trump Organization With Damning New Name

The New York Daily News pulled no punches with its Wednesday front page reporting the 17 guilty verdicts delivered to The Trump Organization for tax fraud.

“FRAUD.ORG,” the tabloid’s headline read above an image of Donald Trump.

The former president himself wasn’t personally charged but the conviction may widen the ongoing criminal investigation into his business practices.

His company faces up to a $1.6 million fine.

FRAUD . ORG

- Trump's family real estate biz guilty on 17 counts of tax, finance crimes https://t.co/oUNHjcOAfh



- CFO testimony was key to convictions



NYC hospitals’ triple threat —flu, RSV, COVID https://t.co/mRpqXrmRFn



Ex-con nabbed in fatal gun spree https://t.co/f7C5DvYkh1pic.twitter.com/qUuRKrcjBO — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 7, 2022

Multiple Twitter users, meanwhile, harked back to former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony that Trump splattered ketchup after then-Attorney General Bill Barr rejected voter fraud claims about the 2020 election.

The pantry at Mar-a-Lago right now.😂 pic.twitter.com/SwcqHTpHP6 — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) December 6, 2022

BREAKING! Lots and lots of ketchup bottles at Mar-A-Lago pic.twitter.com/MQTq3gEvwO — DrDinD 🌊🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@DrDinD) December 6, 2022

BREAKING: South Florida under emergency “ketchup tsunami” warning https://t.co/RXdPJt5tFv — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) December 6, 2022

Breaking: shortage of ketchup at MAL area supermarkets. No reason ascertained as yet. — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) December 6, 2022

The ketchup is flying. pic.twitter.com/c3Dq8HfGlG — John FitzGerald (@TheTweetOfJohn) December 6, 2022

Brace for ketchup, Trump Org found guilty of *all* charges fraud casehttps://t.co/BCcf7GCKpt — Howard ✡ (@HowardA_AtLaw) December 6, 2022

Related...