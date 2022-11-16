New York Daily News Rips Donald Trump With Scathing Reminder Of His Scandals
The New York Daily News responded to Donald Trump’s 2024 run announcement in typical fiery style, publishing a damning front page that documented just some of his past scandals.
The tabloid reprised seven of its previous covers to remind viewers of Trump’s two impeachments, his incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, election result denial and other wrongdoings.
“Here We Go Again,” read the main headline.
HERE WE GO AGAIN
Defiant Trump: I'm running for prez in '24 https://t.co/cgNo9RFzTM
Russian missiles kill 2 in Poland
Ukrainian president calls hit on Nato member major escalation https://t.co/FsXJhVMq6Xpic.twitter.com/A3YvyQscvl
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 16, 2022
The Daily News frequently criticized and mocked Trump throughout his presidency. Its brash front pages often went viral on social media.