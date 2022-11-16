New York Daily News Rips Donald Trump With Scathing Reminder Of His Scandals

New York Daily News Rips Donald Trump With Scathing Reminder Of His Scandals
Lee Moran
·1 min read

The New York Daily News responded to Donald Trump’s 2024 run announcement in typical fiery style, publishing a damning front page that documented just some of his past scandals.

The tabloid reprised seven of its previous covers to remind viewers of Trump’s two impeachments, his incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, election result denial and other wrongdoings.

“Here We Go Again,” read the main headline.

The Daily News frequently criticized and mocked Trump throughout his presidency. Its brash front pages often went viral on social media.

