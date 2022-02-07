York Daily Record Instagram: See our latest stories here

Welcome from the York Daily Record Instagram page! If you're looking for features from around the central Pennsylvania, sports updates and the latest news that affects you, you've come to the right place.

Does dashcam support police claim in deadly shooting? Lawsuit says no

A Philadelphia law firm's civil lawsuit and a dash cam video obtained by Lebanon Daily News, shown above, shines a new light on a trooper-involved fatal shooting in Jackson Township in 2020, with lawyers claiming the shooting is unjustified.

A Philadelphia law firm's civil lawsuit and a dash cam video obtained by Lebanon Daily News shines new light on a trooper-involved fatal shooting in Jackson Township in 2020, with lawyers claiming the shooting was unjustified.

A recent New York Times article showed that one of those troopers has fatally shot three other people in line of duty incidents.

In a complaint filed August 2021 on behalf of Charity Thome's estate, the accounts of the events described by state troopers Jay Splain and Matthew Haber do not appear to match a North Cornwall Township Police department vehicle video of the fatal shooting.

Lawsuit: Trooper Jay Splain Matthew Haber wrong to shoot Charity Thome

Annelise 'Red' Dicara sits at a table as she undergoes a session of neuromuscular electrical stimulation, or NMES, at Occupational & Hand Therapy Specialists Friday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Spring Garden Township. After suffering a paralyzing stroke in the fall of 2020, the electrical therapy helps Red slowly retrain the muscles in her left arm by sending electrical impulses to the nerves.

The girl dreams of flying again.

At least, that's what it felt like, in her memories. Flipping, tumbling, the rush of weightlessness as she left the ground.

These days, she mostly watches her cheerleading teammates from the sidelines at Kennard-Dale, helping coach and encourage them. She steadies herself by building one small goal upon another — from moving her legs without thinking, to walking without a limp, to running a few yards at a time.

There are so many things that 17-year-old Annelise Dicara has lost and is trying to find again.

They call her 'Red': Meet the cheerleader who brings others together as she rebuilds her life

World War II veteran needs help finding two girls who gave him a gift

Joe Sheetz wears the World War II veterans cap that he wore the day two girls gave him $50 in 2014. Today he lives at Masonic Village at Elizabethtown, but he vividly remembers that day and would like to find the girls and thank them.

Joe Sheetz reached for his prized World War II baseball cap as he talked about his life lived, those he's lost, and one final mission.

What he still wants, more than anything, is to find the two girls he met for a few precious moments on a spring day seven years ago. They gave him a gift and abruptly disappeared.

He's never stopped thinking of their kindness and their message.

His final mission: Find the girls who gave him a gift, then vanished

🔒 Closure still eluding Kortne Stouffer's family

Kortne Stouffer disappeared from her apartment on July 29, 2012. There was no note, no signs of struggle.

For almost 10 years family and friends have been searching for answers to her disappearance with no success.

Officials are actively investigating. Stouffer's family members haven't given up hope, though investigators admit the likelihood of her being found alive goes down as time passes.

Read her story, and listen to Return to View, a podcast about true crime in Pennsylvania.

Return to View: How — and why — did Kortne vanish from her apartment?

How big a problem is violence against referees in high school sports?

Blowing a pink whistle in observance of breast cancer awareness month, a referee calls a play to an end, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. The Gettysburg Warriors secured the YAIAA Division II title with a win over the Dover Eagles, 28-7, thanks to a huge second-half comeback.Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. The Gettysburg Warriors secured the YAIAA Division II title with a win over the Dover Eagles, 28-7, thanks to a huge second-half comeback.

Pat Gebhart said the positive experiences outweighed the negative during his 25 years officiating high school basketball in York County.

But he won't deny that negative experiences are an issue. And negative experiences can sometimes go beyond verbal abuse. That happened this fall when a Spring Grove football player attacked a referee at the conclusion of a game against Dover on Oct. 1.

Incidents like that are rare, but the concern of them potentially occurring is a major reason why the PIAA — like many state associations — has struggled to retain and recruit new officials in recent years.

High school refs: Violence is rare, but harassment is a deterrent

WellSpan official: Latest patient data shows COVID vaccines work

A chart shows the breakdown of vaccinated and unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in WellSpan's seven hospitals.

WellSpan's intensive care units have 38 patients at the moment. Not a single one has been vaccinated. According to Dr. Anthony Aquilina, WellSpan executive vice president and chief physician executive, it's proof that the vaccine is working.

“The most discouraging part is that this latest surge was completely avoidable,” Aquilina said. “Right now, WellSpan’s COVID-19 patients are younger, sicker and 90 percent of them are unvaccinated. The numbers don’t lie. They provide clear evidence of the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness here in our community.”

Read more about this story here.

🔒 Which population grew the most in York County? Which shrunk most?

A former bank building, the Wellsville Museum doubles as the borough building.

These two towns are remarkably similar. Both are well-known for their annual fire company carnivals and other events. Both have tiny geographic footprints, leaving little to no room for expansion. And both had been founded, and experienced their heydays, when industries that no longer exist gave the towns their identities.

And both have the feel of a small town where everybody knows everybody. So why is one losing people while the other is gaining?

Small towns: What population change means for them

🔒 Police detective searches for answers in Lisa Todd case

On the right is a a high school photo of Lisa Todd, who was identified as ˜Publicker Jane Doe", during a press conference Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Bensalem Township Police Department.

More than 30 years passed before police were able to identify Lisa Todd's body. In 1988, she was found in a concrete well at an abandoned distillery just outside Philadelphia in Bucks County. It had been there for about three years.

Thanks to a dedicated investigator and advances in DNA testing, her family was able to gain some small trace of closure. But the case is still active, and detectives think her death was no accident.

Return to View: Read Lisa Todd's story and listen to our new podcast

🔒 Central Pa. helps to restore the 'most useful tree in the world'

Jay Breneman looks though the surviving American Chestnut in Newberry Township.

Why did this tree near York, Pa., survive a blight that nearly wiped out the American Chestnut?

The answer could revive this and other species.

Saving trees: Penn State fighting to bring back the American chestnut

🔒 Part 3: Police consider another tactic in Shuglie investigation

Additional trail work is set to begin at Somerset Lake next year.

In almost 40 years since Janet and Marisa Shuglie disappeared, there have been a number of potential leads, but nothing solid.

A class ring, a muddy construction site and others have gone nowhere.

What's next for investigators?

Part 3: Police may use cadaver dogs at lake to look for Shuglies

🔒 Part 2: Frank Shuglie said his wife abandoned him. His son has a problem with that.

Frank and Janet Shuglie posing for a photo with sons Josh and Christopher.

When Janet and Marisa disappeared from an area near the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange in Somerset in June of 1985, Frank Shuglie told his sons that his mother abandoned them all for another man.

Later that summer he met with two men, asking them to murder his wife and kidnap his daughter. Those two men were undercover police officers.

He was convicted and sent to jail. Now free, he has repeated his abandonment theory. His son, Josh, disagrees.

Part 2: Inside the case against Frank Shuglie

Part 1: How did the Shuglies disappear 36 years ago? A few theories.

The Economy Inn at 1138 N. Center Avenue in Somerset is the home of the former Coleman Motel, where the Shuglie family had been staying when Janet and Marisa disappeared.

Janet Marie Shuglie, 35, and her 10-year-old daughter, Marisa, were reportedly last seen walking near the Somerset interchange of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in late June of 1985.

In the 36 years that have followed, the case has been complicated by a murder-for-hire conspiracy, frustrated by false leads, and more recently, illuminated by the opportunity for police to look for Janet and Marisa in a place they've been unable to search in the past.

"They disappear off the face of the Earth. And all these years (later) there's never been any surface of their whereabouts or knowledge of them in any way?" one investigator said. "You’d think that would be highly strange."

Part 1: Janet and Marisa Shuglie disappearance in PA leaves questions

York State Fair: New schedule, new name, even a double carousel

Workers set up The Swings ride at the York State Fair recently, in preparation for opening day, Friday July 23. Dozens of rides from a new vendor, Strates Shows, will fill up the entire midway. This will be a much earlier start for the annual event, which previously took place in September.

The Fair is back and it's bigger and better than ever.

"America's Oldest Fair" is now a "state" fair, to show it's on par with other fairs across the country. There will be plenty of food, free shows and rides for the 10-day event, which opens Friday.

Thinking about going? We've got everything you need to know at the link below.

2021 Fair guide: Admission, Grandstand, rides and more

Kyle Otto, left, smiles while holding his nephew, Conlay. Otto, family members said, was a caring, respectful and emotional person.

Who killed Kyle Otto?

On July 20, 2019, Kyle Otto was shot and killed on Smith Street near Jefferson Avenue in York. He was 31.

“He had the biggest heart ever. He really did,” his mother, Lou Otto said. “He would go above and beyond.”

His murder remains unsolved.

Police seek answers: A detective seeks answers in killing

Bermudian Springs' Trevor Byers (top) gets back points against Camp Hill's Chad Gallaher in the 199-pound title bout at the District III Class AA Section I Tournament Saturday, February 24, 1985. Byers pinned Gallaher for the title.

🔒 Bermudian Springs' Greatest Athletes: Who's No. 1 on our all-time list?

The football and wrestling tradition goes back decades at Bermudian Springs.

That's why these were tough choices for our staff, naming an all-time Top 10 list and five honorable mentions from every school in the YAIAA (Gettysburg, only a league member from 2014 until next year, was not included).

Read the story here: Bermudian Springs' Greatest Athletes: Who's No. 1 on our all-time list?

Biglerville's Joey Wagner runs the ball up field for a touchdown during their game at Delone Catholic on October 8, 2004.

🔒 Biglerville's Greatest Athletes: Who's No. 1 on our all-time list?

Biglerville's top two athletes? Do-it-all multi-sport stars.

The school also has a history of producing top-notch track and wrestling athletes.

Read the story here: Biglerville's Greatest Athletes: Who's No. 1 on our all-time list?

