York Daily Record sues York County Clerk of Courts Dan Byrnes over access to public records

The York Daily Record/Sunday News and a coalition of four other news organizations in Pennsylvania on Friday filed a federal lawsuit against York County Clerk of Courts Dan Byrnes, alleging that his policies and customs of redacting court records and delaying and denying access to documents violate the U.S. and Pennsylvania Constitutions.

"The American system of justice is founded on principles of openness and transparency," the lawsuit states. "Contemporaneous access to criminal case files ensures that the public learns about important cases while they are still newsworthy, promotes accuracy in reporting, safeguards the fairness and legitimacy of criminal proceedings, and fosters meaningful public debate about—and greater understanding of—the criminal justice system."

"In York County, Pennsylvania, the public’s presumptive constitutional right of access to judicial records in criminal cases is routinely violated," the complaint later continues.

Byrnes and his solicitor, Stephen McDonald, could not immediately be reached.

Related: York County clerk of courts effectively cuts off free public access to criminal records

York County Clerk of Courts Dan Byrnes.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Harrisburg and seeks declarations that Byrnes’ policies and customs violate the U.S. and Pennsylvania Constitutions as well as preliminary and permanent injunctions barring him from redacting court records and delaying and denying access to these documents. The York Dispatch, Spotlight PA, WITF and LNP are also plaintiffs in the case.

Paula Knudsen Burke, a Pennsylvania-based attorney with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, is representing the news organizations at no cost.

Sasha Dudding, E.W. Scripps legal fellow at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of Press, is also working on the case.

Read: What's contained in the 2 York homicide cases that were sealed? We now have the records.

In an interview, Dudding said the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press has heard from reporters all over Pennsylvania who are experiencing similar issues with access to court records.

Story continues

Court records, she said, enable reporting that gives people information about what the courts and law enforcement are doing as well as how public money is being spent.

“But this isn’t just about reporters trying to get documents,” Dudding said. “I mean, all sorts of people rely on access to court records, from students to researchers, genealogists, family members of people involved in court cases.”

“This is a right of access that the Constitution of Pennsylvania and the U.S. guarantee for everyone,” she added. “And that right of access really is used by everyone.”

Next, Dudding said, the attorneys will seek preliminary injunctive relief.

Byrnes, she said, will have an opportunity to respond. The court will eventually issue a ruling.

“We do hope that it sends a message to elected court officials throughout the state that there are consequences when they deny constitutionally guaranteed access to court records to the people that they represent,” Dudding said. “We hope that other court officials see this case and act accordingly.”

The Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Harrisburg is pictured in this file photo from Oct. 13, 2020.

Check out: York County goes to court to block release of C-SAU 'Senior Team Leader' Joseph Garcia's CV

In the past, the York County Clerk of Courts Office had a public computer on which people could view court records in criminal cases at no cost using a software called Laserfiche.

Though that computer was later removed, individuals could still use terminals in the Court Self-Help Center in the York County Judicial Center to look these records.

On Feb. 10, 2021, Byrnes emailed several reporters and editors in York County and stated that his office would start charging them for copies of court records effective March 1, 2021.

Byrnes was charging 65 cents per page, the lawsuit states, though the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania Public Access Policy set a cap of 25 cents per page. That’s along with assessing a flat $17 “CD-ROM fee” for electronic copies of court records.

The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association and Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press sent a letter to Byrnes asking him to lower his fees on March 31, 2021.

Next, Byrnes disabled Laserfiche on the computers in the Court Self-Help Center, which meant that members of the public and press could no longer electronically view court records, the lawsuit outlines. The York County Clerk of Courts Office does not keep paper files.

On April 22, 2021, Byrnes responded to the letter and reported that he had updated the fees. He stated that he still had work to do to "create a mechanism so that your client can view any public documents at no charge while protecting privileged information," according to the lawsuit.

Following additional conversations, Byrnes, the lawsuit states, set up two ways through which the public and press could access court records at no cost.

But Byrnes’ office is making “improper, extrajudicial redactions” to court records and denying contemporaneous access to documents that the public and press are entitled to under the U.S. and Pennsylvania Constitutions, the lawsuit alleges.

That’s in addition to “impounding” certain cases, the lawsuit asserts, and entirely denying access to some court records.

Byrnes has stated that he inherited the fees from his predecessor. He's asserted that court records contain confidential information.

In Pennsylvania, the lawsuit states, parties and their attorneys have the sole responsibility for making sure that filings comply with confidentiality requirements.

The clerk of courts is not authorized to redact confidential information, the lawsuit asserts. And if parties do not follow the conditions, that "shall not affect access to case records that are otherwise accessible."

Between Sept. 7 and Sept. 30, 2021, the lawsuit states, reporters asked for 42 court records from the York County Clerk of Courts Office.

Here’s how long it took for the press to receive them:

Same day: Six.

One day later: 13.

Two days later: 17.

No access: Six.

Most of the court records — 32 of 42 — were redacted, according to the lawsuit.

Also of interest: North York must turn over audit of now-defunct Liberty Vol. Fire Co. No. 1, judge rules

"Whether this is happening because of confusion and misunderstanding or through a deliberate effort to block access to public records, it is a shame that taxpayers' dollars will be spent to defend Mr. Byrnes' improper management of his office," said Randy Parker, executive editor of the York Daily Record, in a statement.

"This is a simple matter: The public has a right to public records and one bureaucrat cannot subvert the laws of this state."

Byrnes, a Republican, was elected as York County clerk of courts in 2019. He previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked as a project manager for a steel fabrication company.

The clerk of courts is elected to four-year terms. His salary was $85,948.06 in 2021.

The York County Clerk of Courts Office's budget for 2022 is $2.68 million.

His mother, Susan Byrnes, founded the Susan P. Byrnes Health Education Center on South George Street in York and is a former York County president commissioner.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

Dylan Segelbaum is the courthouse reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Contact him at dsegelbaum@ydr.com, by phone at 717-916-3981 or on Twitter @dylan_segelbaum.

Read the complaint

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York Daily Record sues Clerk of Courts Dan Byrnes for public records