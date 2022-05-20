York Daily Record takes DA to court over Right-to-Know Law request in Robert Vicosa case

The York Daily Record/Sunday News is taking the York County District Attorney’s Office to court to challenge its partial denial of a Right-to-Know Law request seeking records about the case of Robert Vicosa, a former Baltimore County police officer who killed his two young daughters, his friend and himself.

Joshua Bonn, the York Daily Record's attorney, on Friday filed a petition for review in the York County Court of Common Pleas. The newspaper is asking a judge to review an unredacted copy of a letter that Pennsylvania Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel Dye sent on March 16 to York County District Attorney Dave Sunday and then issue a ruling on whether information that's been withheld is public record.

The letter, the petition argues, does not "relate to" a criminal investigation or amount to "investigative information" under the Criminal History Record Information Act.

"While the York Daily Record firmly believes that all public records should be readily accessible to the public, we do not pursue these complaints into court often, or without careful consideration," said Randy Parker, executive editor of the York Daily Record, in a statement. "We are confident that the report from the state attorney general's office to the York County district attorney's office qualifies as a public record and that the public's interest is well served by its release."

Parker said the record might show that law enforcement flawlessly handled the investigation — or the document could reveal that there were breakdowns and failures. The public, he said, "has a right to know how police officers handled an investigation of another police officer."

"There is no disrespect in demanding a transparent accounting of their work," he said. "There is, however, a great risk that distrust and disrespect will result from the shielding of this report. The public would be right to suspect the concealment of this report."

Sunday, he said, is allowed to release the information — but failing to do so "erodes the public trust in his office and of the local police department."

Parker concluded with, "We regret that public time and money will be wasted on this court fight."

Kyle King, a spokesperson for the York County District Attorney’s Office, said prosecutors would not be in a position to comment because the appeal is pending litigation.

On March 17, the York Daily Record filed a Right-to-Know Law request for the letter.

The York County District Attorney’s Office provided a redacted version of the letter but denied access to a five-page timeline of events, arguing that was exempt from disclosure because it related to a criminal investigation.

The Criminal History Record Information Act, prosecutors said, also prohibited the dissemination of that information. Sunday serves as the Right-to-Know Law appeals officer for the office and upheld that decision.

On Nov. 12, 2021, Vicosa, a former Baltimore County police officer with a history of disciplinary problems, held his estranged wife, Marisa, at gunpoint, tied her up in the basement and drugged and sexually assaulted her several times at a home on Pleader Lane near Nugget Way in Windsor Township.

Vicosa, 41, had help from his friend, Tia Bynum, 36, who previously served as a sergeant in the Baltimore County Police Department. He threatened to kill everyone if police came to the house.

Eventually, Marisa Vicosa persuaded her estranged husband to let her leave. She later went to the Target in Springettsbury Township, asked a store employee to call for help and gave a report to the York Area Regional Police Department.

Marisa Vicosa applied for an emergency protection-from-abuse order on behalf of herself and her two children, Aaminah, 6, and Giana, 7, on Nov. 14, 2021.

York County District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr. issued the emergency protective order and then approved a search warrant for the house.

But police did not serve the emergency protection-from-abuse order.

Later, Marisa Vicosa filed a private criminal complaint against York Area Regional Police Chief Timothy Damon, alleging that two police officers told her that he “put a stop to this order.”

“I was given no explanation for the stop and am still unaware of the reason for stopping the order,” Marisa Vicosa wrote in the complaint. “In the meantime, my two daughters continue to be in the custody of their father, who is a danger to them, me, and himself.”

By the time that law enforcement went to serve the search warrant as well as a temporary protection-from-abuse order — more than 18 hours later — Robert Vicosa and the girls were not home.

Three days later, Robert Vicosa killed his two daughters, his friend and himself. Law enforcement found their bodies inside a stolen car in Smithsburg, Maryland.

York Area Regional Police Lt. Ken Schollenberger speaks during a news conference about the case of Robert Vicosa, a former Baltimore County police officer, who kidnapped his two young daughters, Aaminah, 6, and Giana, 7. Vicosa later killed his daughters, his friend, Tia Bynum, who was a sergeant in the Baltimore County Police Department, and himself.

Sunday referred the case to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, but Marisa Vicosa later withdrew the private criminal complaint.

The York Area and Northeastern regional police departments merged in 2022 to form the York County Regional Police Department.

Dylan Segelbaum is the courthouse reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Contact him at dsegelbaum@ydr.com, by phone at 717-916-3981 or on Twitter @dylan_segelbaum.

