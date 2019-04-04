New York Democrat Max Rose derides 'socialist' Green New Deal, welcomes AOC challenge

WASHINGTON – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her ambitious Green New Deal have garnered a lot of national attention since the new Congress was sworn in, but another freshman Democrat from New York City wants to make it clear that not everyone in the party is on board with her agenda.

Rep. Max Rose, who represents Staten Island and part of Brooklyn, said that while "urgent and bold action" needs to be taken to address climate change, "socialist" economic policies don't need to be part of that response.

"This is not the time for milquetoast incrementalism. It just isn't," Rose said of fighting the effects of global warming during an interview Tuesday with New York-based news magazine MetroFocus. "But with that being said though, nothing about what I just said would provide a justification for a massive socialist economic policy platform. Just not needed."

The Green New Deal is a non-binding resolution co-sponsored by Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., that lays out a number of goals to combat climate change, including "net-zero greenhouse gas emissions" within 10 years.

It also guarantees "a job with a family-sustaining wage, adequate family and medical leave, paid vacations, and retirement security" to all Americans. It also promises universal health care, affordable housing and economic security for everyone.

Rose, 32, said there could be a "separate debate" about whether or not America would benefit from housing and job guarantees, which he said sound good "on its face" but he does not "believe are possible."

"They're not economically feasible. There's no need to lie to voters right now," Rose said. "We don't need the Democratic version of repeal and replace."

To fight climate change, Rose instead called for a "substantive" cap-and-trade tax on carbon emissions and rejoining the Paris climate agreement. And rather than referencing President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal that aimed to combat the Great Depression, Rose instead invoked the space program and said what was needed was "Apollo projects of our generation" that could achieve "incredible technological advancement" in sustainable energy.

It was not the first time Rose, who has called himself an "old school Democrat," has publicly disagreed with Ocasio-Cortez. He leveled similar criticisms of the Green New Deal last month and took issue with tweets Ocasio-Cortez posted on March 4 that questioned the decision to invade Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"I believe it's long past time we end the war in Afghanistan," Rose, an Army veteram who earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart in Afghanistan, told the New York Daily News. "But I strongly disagree with the idea that the invasion was wrong on moral or national security grounds."

When asked about reports that Ocasio-Cortez said she would keep a list of centrist Democrats who rejected progressive policies for future primary challenges, Rose said, he would "lay out the red carpet" for such a challenge.

"We can settle this at the polls."





