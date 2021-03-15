New York Democrats don't necessarily think Cuomo should resign, but they may be done voting for him

Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read
Several members of New York's state assembly and its congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), have called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign in the wake of a series of allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. As it turns out, though, New York voters aren't totally on board.

A new Siena College poll released Wednesday found that 50 percent of New Yorkers, including 61 percent of Democrats, don't think Cuomo should step down, while only 35 percent of the state's population is in favor of resignation. That does appear to suggest there's a disconnect between lawmakers and their constituents, but it doesn't tell the whole story.

Cuomo is planning to campaign for a fourth term next year, and the Siena poll shows he doesn't have a ton of support at the moment. Only 34 percent of those surveyed, including just 46 percent of Democrats, said they would vote to re-elect Cuomo. That may wind up being enough for him, especially if he's able to secure the Democratic nomination, but it does represent a bleaker outlook than the resignation data, which was compiled before Schumer, Gillibrand, and others made their stances public.

The Siena College poll was conducted between March 8-12 among 805 registered New York voters. The margin of error is 4.1 percentage points. Read the full results here.

