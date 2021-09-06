New York Democrats ripped by their constituents

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, reportedly does not blame New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for underpreparedness regarding the lethal storm that hit the city.

She blamed climate change, but some of her Queens constituents disagreed.

“We needed more advance notice from the NWS,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a press conference Monday.

"I don't blame climate change. I blame the mayor," one resident said after de Blasio, Ocasio-Cortez, and other officials toured her block, according to the New York Post.

"There was absolutely no warning," the resident continued. "I wasn't expecting water from my own drain to be the one that's going to kill me."

During their tour of residents' homes, a public school teacher reportedly yelled at the Democrats.

"How come you're not in this community? You don't give a s***!" the woman said to Ocasio-Cortez, according to the New York Post.

Floodwaters in the area reached almost 8 feet in some sections.

