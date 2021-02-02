New York digs out of 16 inches of snow
Residents of the New York City region on Tuesday are digging out from under piles of snow. The storm dropped more than 16 inches of snow in Manhattan, and as much as 30 inches in New Jersey. (Feb. 2)
Video Transcript
JEFF OSTERER: Took a good hour to get the car out. In between the plows coming by, you have to quickly shovel, right before they plow you back in. So finally we did get out and we made it to Times Square.
HENA D'ROZARIO: Two times I was near to fall. Yeah, yeah. That [INAUDIBLE] scary Here is little better.
[SNOWBLOWER RUMBLING]