New York digs out after winter storm
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach was in Buffalo, New York, where the city is beginning to dig out on Jan. 18 after receiving record snowfall from the winter storm.
Deep in the Southern California desert, a massive drill rig taps into what could be the energy of the future.
Keystone Ancient Forest is a 1,360-acre preserve just west of Sand Springs that features post oaks and cedars that are remnants of the Cross Timbers.
You can almost see the wheels turning in Winston's head when he spots those ducks...
One 'mechanical tree' is about 1,000 times faster at removing carbon dioxide from air than a natural tree. The first is to start operating in Arizona in 2022. Illustration via Arizona State UniversityTwo centuries of burning fossil fuels has put more carbon dioxide, a powerful greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere than nature can remove. As that CO2 builds up, it traps excess heat near Earth’s surface, causing global warming. There is so much CO2 in the atmosphere now that most scenarios show endi
Tonga avoided widespread disaster many had feared, and tsunami waves rose only to about 2.7 feet. See before and after photos of the island nation.
“Winter weather systems can cause drastic changes in water levels,” the Coast Guard says.
Those affected live in the El Portal Trailer Park. | Opinion
How can animals cope with such extended bitter cold conditions? Nature is a wonderful provider.
Satellite images published by the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNSOT) on January 17 show the impact of a volcanic eruption near Tonga on the Pacific Island nation and the volcano.The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on January 15, causing disruption to communications to Tonga and producing tsunami warnings in multiple pacific rim nations.The Australian Defence Force and New Zealand’s Air Force sent aircraft to Tonga to assist with damage assessments on January 17.These before and after images analyzed by UNSOT show where potential damage appears to have occurred in communities, and the extent of the blast’s impact on the volcanic island. Credit: UNSOT via Storyful
Some towns in North Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi saw more snow than parts of the Northeast on Sunday, Jan. 16.
Footage shared by users on social media shows storm damage as tornadoes swept through Southwest Florida.
Known for the cape-like webs enclosing its tentacles, the blanket octopus is a rarely spotted animal usually found in open ocean waters.
Oklahoma's Corporation Commission agreed Tuesday to drop its enforcement actions against a Panhandle wind farm operator that had unsafe equipment.
Up to 80,000 people could be affected after tsunami waves caused "significant damage" to Tonga.
When the huge eruption happened over the weekend, a fleet of spacecraft overhead gathered key data.
China is showing no signs of slowing its demand for American lobster this year despite disruption to the supply chain and international trade caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese demand for the crustaceans grew dramatically during the 2010s in part because of the expansion of the country's middle class. The lobsters are especially sought after in winter because they are a popular delicacy on Chinese New Year, which is Feb. 1 this year.
A pilot feeding program to save manatees from starvation has started, but the big lunks seem to be refusing to eat the floating lettuce so far, per the Sun-Sentinel.State and federal wildlife officials started the unprecedented feeding after a record 1,101 manatees died last year mostly from starvation. Officials agreed on leafy greens, like romaine lettuce, for their nutritional value and to help with hydration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What happ
A pilot program will turn Boise’s recycled plastic into benches and other public installations around the city.
Millions will be shivering from the Midwest to the Northeast this week as a storm system diving out of Canada helps introduce the longest stretch of cold air so far this winter. After a potent storm spread across the Plains and Midwest last week, leaving behind over a foot of snow in places like Des Moines, Iowa, a shot of cold air billowed into the Midwest early this week, but the effect of this chilly flow was set to be interrupted in the short term. After reaching only 37 degrees Fahrenheit M