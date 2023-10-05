New York DoorDash driver charged after allegedly using food delivery to steal packages off porches

A DoorDash driver in New York was arrested Wednesday after police said she used the delivery of a food order to conceal the theft of a package in two separate instances.

Juliana Saggaram, 33, of Queens, is charged with two counts of petit larceny stemming from packages reported stolen on Sunday, Sept. 3, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The department released doorbell camera footage from one of the instances, which allegedly shows Saggaram walking up to a house with a food order in her hand.

Instead of leaving the bag of food, she can be seen taking a package off the porch and walking back to her car with both items in tow. She then enters a car parked near the driveway to the home and flees the scene.

Juliana Saggaram, 33, is charged with two counts of petit larceny after allegedly stealing packages while working as a DoorDash driver.

Nassau County police said the aforementioned incident took place on Highland Terrace in Manhasset on Sept. 3 at 4:34 p.m. Authorities began investigating the package theft after the victim reported it was stolen from outside her residence.

Saggaram was also charged in a similar incident that took place at 5 p.m. the same day in Sands Point.

Prior to the thefts, police said Saggaram picked up an order from Chipotle for a DoorDash customer before driving around the area looking for packages left outdoors.

Saggaram is allegedly seen on doorbell camera footage pretending to deliver a DoorDash order while stealing a package off a front porch.

Saggaram was issued a court appearance ticket and is scheduled to be in First District Court on Oct. 20.

Anyone who thinks they are a victim of a similar crime is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.





