New York driver accused of passing off mask as passenger in HOV lane

Brie Stimson
·1 min read

A New York driver was ticketed Wednesday evening when police say an officer realized he didn’t have a passenger with him while driving in the carpool lane on the Long Island Expressway.

Justin Kunis, 20, allegedly attached a white theater mask to the passenger-side headrest in an effort to make it appear someone was sitting there, FOX 5 in New York reported.

Drivers in many states can pay hefty fines for driving solo in HOV lanes. Kunis’ fee wasn’t reported but they generally run well over $100 in New York.

He was pulled over by a Suffolk County police officer, the station reported.

In February, a California driver who allegedly went all out with a realistic-looking dummy was also ticketed.

The dummy wore a plaid shirt, Cleveland Indians baseball cap and a facemask, according to the East Bay Times.

"The driver didn’t say much," California Highway Patrol Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said. "Other than that he’s been driving with the mannequin and he’d been getting away with it for a year and a half." The driver had been pulled over by Officer S. Sullinger, The Times reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He faced a fine of at least $400.

Recommended Stories

  • Iberdrola’s 6,500-Basis-Point Typo on a Bond Carries Legal Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Iberdrola SA’s 6,500-basis-point typo on a bond document has put the Spanish utility into a legal gray area.The company made the error on a term sheet filed for regulatory purposes, listing the spread over Euribor as 65% instead of 65 basis points. Even though a correction was issued last month, it could still be a costly mistake, according to Jake Hardy, a partner at Reynolds Porter Chamberlain LLP with more than 20 years of experience in financial litigation.He believes bondhold

  • Analysis-With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave

    Retweeting a video of what appears to be an airplane flying a banner with the meme-stock rallying cry "AMC to the Moon" around Manhattan. Welcome to the world of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Chief Executive Adam Aron, who since the beginning of the year has taken to new heights the role of chief promoter of a company that was on the brink of bankruptcy. At a time when many on Wall Street argue that the movie theater operator is over-valued and in dire need of an accelerated economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic to justify its share price, Aron, 66, is leaning in to the growing power of individual investors to keep so-called meme stocks surging.

  • Derek Chauvin's attorney says he shouldn't go to prison for George Floyd's murder

    Derek Chauvin's attorney says the ex-cop was the product of a "broken system" and shouldn't go to prison. Prosecutors say he should get 30 years.

  • Aiden Leos case: Reward grows to $450K in suspected road-rage killing of California boy; suspects' vehicle identified

    The reward for information leading to an arrest in an apparent road rage shooting of a 6-year-old in Southern California has increased to $450K,

  • Federal judge declines to order fireworks at Mount Rushmore

    A federal judge on Wednesday rebuffed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's efforts to force the National Park Service to grant the state permission to shoot fireworks from Mount Rushmore National Memorial to celebrate Independence Day this year. Noem sued the U.S. Department of Interior in an effort to reverse the decision to deny the state's permit for the pyrotechnic display. The opinion and order from Chief Judge Roberto Lange of the federal district court of South Dakota meant that the night sky over Mount Rushmore will be devoid of the state's fireworks on Independence Day this year.

  • George P. Bush running for attorney general in Texas

    George P. Bush on Wednesday launched his next political move: a run for Texas attorney general in 2022 that puts the scion of a Republican dynasty against a GOP incumbent shadowed by securities fraud charges and an FBI investigation. Bush, who has served as Texas' land commissioner since 2015, is the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and the nephew and grandson of two former presidents.

  • AstraZeneca in talks to shift COVID-19 vaccine production to Catalent factory - NYT

    The British drugmaker has been on the lookout for an alternative production site since the U.S. government stopped it from using Emergent BioSolutions Inc's Baltimore plant after workers accidentally contaminated a batch of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine with ingredients from AstraZeneca's that was also being produced at the time. AstraZeneca's vaccine, approved in dozens of countries except United States, has been under increased scrutiny over reports of extremely rare but serious blood clots in the brain in some people who received the vaccine.

  • Why Trump can't be 'reinstated' as president by August

    Mike Lindell's prediction not only lacks a foothold in constitutional law but falls during a three-month recess for the Supreme Court.

  • Rioter Who Gave Capitol Cop a Concussion Has Horrific History of Beating Women: Feds

    Criminal ComplaintA Pennsylvania man accused of assaulting several Capitol Police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection—and leaving one with a concussion—has an “extensive history of violent and assaultive behavior” against women, prosecutors said Wednesday.Ryan Samsel, 38, was charged in February with several crimes, including assaulting a federal officer, obstructing law enforcement, and obstructing a legal proceeding, after he was captured in videos and photos knocking over several officers

  • ‘Stone Cold Loser!’: The Brief Wondrous Life of Trump’s Sad Little Blog Site

    Mandel Ngan/GettyFormer President Donald Trump’s blog, a rudimentary webpage that was roundly mocked for presenting itself on its launch less than a month ago as a brand-new type of “communications platform,” is no longer.The now-defunct corner of Trump’s broader site, which was branded, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” has been scuttled and “will not be returning,” senior Trump aide Jason Miller, who was accused of hiding his $500,000 income in 2019 to avoid paying child support, told CNBC.

  • ‘I’ve had kidney stones that lasted longer’: Trump mocked after he closes his blog after one month

    ‘It probably hurt his feelings that Petfinder had more hits than his blog’

  • Controversial audit of Arizona ballots continues amid new allegations of incompetence

    Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has leveled new accusations of improprieties toward the group conducting the much-maligned process as she launches her gubernatorial campaign.

  • Don Jr is selling $500 video messages to fans after complaining about ‘millions’ in legal bills in from New York AG probe

    ‘Thanks for helping us out and support us in going after liberals and crazies on CNN’ Don Jr tells supporter in Australia in Cameo video

  • Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran's capital

    A massive fire broke out Wednesday night at the oil refinery serving Iran's capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran, said Mansour Darajati, the director-general of the capital's crisis management team.

  • Virus does not threaten U.S. blood supply; high vitamin D levels do not protect against COVID-19

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Current guidelines for screening U.S. blood donors for symptoms of COVID-19 and for a history of recent infections are effectively protecting the blood supply from contamination with the new coronavirus, researchers say. In a study conducted for the National Institutes of Health, researchers tested nearly 18,000 "minipools" of blood samples – that is, blood samples pooled from total of roughly 258,000 donors from across the country.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the auto chip shortage is like the toilet paper frenzy last year, only worse

    Elon Musk said the shortage is pushing a buying frenzy that is only making the issue worse. Tesla is also reportedly trying to stock up in advance.

  • Psaki says Biden's comments about Manchin and Sinema were not a criticism: 'He considers them both friends'

    The White House press secretary said the president's remarks were rather a "commentary" on cable TV punditry.

  • Lord Ashcroft’s daughter-in-law transferred to notorious Belize jail

    Partner of British billionaire’s son is facing charges of manslaughter in Belize

  • Federal Investigators Eye Rudy Giuliani’s Security Firm as Probe Ramps Up

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAs the feds expand their probe into Rudy Giuliani, investigators have homed in on Giuliani Security & Safety, a consulting firm that has done business with various governments and organizations around the world, according to two people briefed on the matter and another source familiar with the situation.In recent months, the investigators have asked questions about and examined documents related to Giuliani Security & Safety (GSS). Their interest comes

  • Hillary Clinton applauds valedictorian who switched her approved speech to a rallying cry on abortion rights

    The student said she had no regrets about using her time to give her alternate speech