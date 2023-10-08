New York elected officials quickly denounce deadly Hamas attacks on Israel

New York senators Chuck Schumer and Kirstin Gillibrand, joined by Mayor Eric Adams and Jewish New Yorkers, condemned the Palestinian Islamic group Hamas for its shocking and lethal Saturday surprise attack on Israel.

“The terrorist attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel are absolutely horrific,” said Schumer in a statement. “The U.S. stands with Israel in its unwavering right to defend itself. I stand ready to ensure Israel has the support to do so. My prayers are with the dead, reported hostages, and hundreds injured.”

Hamas unleashed its largest-scale attack on Israel in years, with gunmen crossing into Israel as a rocket barrage was unleashed from the Gaza Strip and the Associated Press reporting more than 100 Israeli deaths and hundreds of wounded victims. The news agency said the Israelis retaliated with their own air strikes two years after the 10-day war of 2021.

“I’m horrified by the scenes we’ve seen in Israel today,” said Gillibrand. “I strongly condemn these terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens, and my heart goes out to the families of those who have been killed or injured. The United States’ support for Israel is unwavering.”

Mayor Adams, noting his visit to Israel two months ago, denounced the killings on the Jewish high holy day of Simchat Torah.

“New York City has the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, and we stand side by side with Israel every day,” said Adams. “But we do so with extra resolve today in light of Hamas’ unprovoked terrorist attacks directed at the country and its people.”

The New York Police Department issued a statement saying there was no known threat or connection to the city, adding they would continue to monitor the situation for further developments.

Rabbi Rachel Timoner of Brooklyn’s Congregation Beth Elohim offered her support for Israel and a Saturday prayer for peace in the region.

“Now our hearts are with all of the Israeli people as they struggle to defend themselves and to end this war,” she said. “In this specific moment, the United States should unequivocally support Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had spoken with Israel’s acting consul general in New York to discuss ways of getting state residents home safely in the aftermath of the attacks in Israel.

“In the face of abhorrent attacks from Hamas terrorists, New York stands steadfast in support of our neighbors in the state of Israel,” she said. “New York is proud to be home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel and as the community grieves today, we stand in solidarity with them.”

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, in a statement, called for the U.S. to support Israel in the aftermath of what she called Iranian-backed terror.

“Praying for our friends in Israel as we learn heartbreaking news that Hamas terrorists are launching thousands of rockets in a horrifying, massive attack killing innocent civilians,” said Malliotakis, whose constituency includes Staten Island and south Brooklyn,

Rep. Grace Ming of Queens said New Yorkers with friends and loved ones in Israel were “reeling from this attack” where militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip

“The unprovoked attack on Israel is outrageous and unacceptable and I condemn this heinous assault on our friend and ally,” she said. “This underscores how U.S. security assistance to Israel is more important than ever, and I stand with Israel at this very difficult time.”

Musician Avran Fefer, who performed this past February at the Red Sea Jazz Festival, recalled he was in Israel right after the Yom Kippur War of October 1973.

“This is basically 50 years later to the day,” he said. “It’s just horrible that it’s happening again. I’m against war in any situation, I promote non-violence like most musicians.”