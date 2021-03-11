New York to end mandatory quarantine for domestic travelers as COVID cases decline

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- More than 55 Democratic New York state lawmakers jointly called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual-harassment allegations, as Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie called a meeting to discuss "potential paths forward.""He has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need," the 55 lawmakers said of Cuomo in a statement on Thursday.Cuomo, a third-term governor, said on March 7 there is "no way" he would resign. Two days later, allegations from a sixth accuser surfaced in the Albany Times Union, and details revealed Wednesday allege that the governor groped her after she had been summoned to the Executive Mansion late last year.The governor, in response to the newspaper's report, denied making any "inappropriate advances." His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Should Cuomo refuse to step down, the legislature could consider impeachment proceedings. A majority vote in the Assembly would be needed for the Senate to conduct a trial.Mayor Bill de Blasio, one of the governor's biggest Democratic critics, said Cuomo "can no longer serve as governor.""This most recent report is just disqualifying," de Blasio said Thursday at a briefing. "He just can't serve as governor any more."Cuomo has urged the public and lawmakers to withhold judgment until state Attorney General Letitia James's office completes an investigation of the harassment allegations. The governor also faces probes of his response to the Covid-19 deaths of nursing-home residents.Read more: Cuomo Tries to Tamp Down Abuse Furor, Urges Waiting for InquiryThe dual controversies have shaken Cuomo, who won praise last year as he navigated the state's response to the pandemic. In January, James released a critical report that said the administration's guidance on nursing homes may have put healthy residents at risk. He also has been criticized for delays in disclosing the number of nursing-home resident deaths that occurred outside of the facilities.Cuomo, who previously said he would run for re-election for a fourth term in 2022, declined this week to say whether he still planned to run.Should he resign or be removed from office, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would serve the remainder of his term.Heastie on March 9 questioned Cuomo's ability to continue to lead the state. "I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York," he said.Some Democrats have said they will wait for the investigation before calling for his resignation. Republicans, meanwhile, have already proposed an impeachment resolution.Democrats hold a supermajority in both legislative chambers. They voted this month to repeal pandemic-era emergency powers afforded to Cuomo, in a sign of growing tension against the governor among members of his own party.(Updates with mayor's comments in last paragraph)