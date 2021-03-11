New York to end mandatory quarantine for domestic travelers as COVID cases decline

Orion Rummler
·1 min read
Domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York beginning on April 1, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Thursday.

Why it matters: New York, like several other states, is easing coronavirus restrictions as new infections and hospitalizations continue to decline.

Driving the news: Cuomo allowed restaurants in New York to increase indoor dining to 50% capacity starting March 19, with the same restrictions being lifted in New Jersey, per the New York Times. New York City high schools will reopen for in-person learning on March 22.

Details: Everyone traveling into New York is still advised to monitor for coronavirus symptoms for two weeks, wear face masks, wash their hands, and immediately self-isolate if any coronavirus symptoms develop.

  • The state's quarantine order for international travelers remains in effect.

What he's saying: "This is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down," Cuomo said in a statement.

  • "To beat this virus once and for all we all must continue doing what we know works to stop the spread, including wearing masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing."

