New York Ends Indoor Mask Mandate — But Not For All
- Kathy HochulGovernor of New York
NEW YORK, NY — Mask restrictions were lifted for many New Yorkers — but not all — after an emergency order was allowed to expire this week.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday the state's indoor mask mandate and vaccine requirements have come to an end but that school mask mandates will stay.
Although the mandate has been lifted, masks will still be required in some places in New York, including health care facilities, shelters and public transit, according to an Associated Press report.
The indoor mask mandate was set to expire Thursday, leaving decisions regarding indoor mask requirements or vaccine requirements up to local governments.
Likewise, businesses will be able to enforce their own masking rules for employees and customers, according to an Associated Press report.
The mask-and-vaccine mandate was enacted Dec. 10 as the spread of the coronavirus's omicron variant began to peak in New York City.
In her news briefing Wednesday, Hochul said infection rates and hospitalizations have declined to the point where it is safe to lift the order.
Hochul said New York will consider continuing the mask mandate in schools in the first week of March, just after winter break for many students across the state.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
This article originally appeared on the New York City Patch