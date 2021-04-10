New York ethics panel taking steps in unnamed ‘investigative matters’ after closed-door meeting

Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
·3 min read
ALBANY, N.J. — New York’s government ethics panel authorized “steps” into unspecified “investigative matters” Friday following a lengthy closed-door meeting.

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics’ secretive specially called meeting was held as Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces a firestorm of scandals related to his handling of the COVID-19 crisis, his million-dollar book deal and sexual harassment claims.

It also follows a request from the top Republican in the state Senate, Sen. Robert Ortt, who two weeks ago called on the panel to probe recent reports that the governor prioritized COVID-19 tests for his friends and family.

After spending two-plus hours in executive session, JCOPE general counsel Monica Stamm said only that “the Commission discussed and authorized steps in investigative matters.”

Earlier, before the 14 member body turned off the cameras, commissioner George Weissman, a Republican appointee, complained that even he and some other members were not being granted access to information.

“Commissioners are now being told that to be denied information confidential or otherwise, is confidential in and of itself,” Weissman said.

His grievance comes after commissioner Gary Lavine, also a GOP appointee, told the Albany Times Union last month that requested information about Cuomo’s book deal was being withheld from some on the panel.

Questions about the body’s independence have repeatedly been raised as commissioners appointed by Cuomo have the ability to veto probes into the governor’s office.

Eyebrows were raised two years ago after a former commissioner alleged that a leak regarding a closed-door vote related to a disgraced Cuomo aide led to a staffer from Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s office contacting her about concerns coming from the governor.

While it’s unclear what was being discussed on Friday, the ethics panel could be looking at a plethora of issues related the governor.

Cuomo has faced scrutiny for writing a COVID-themed book mid-pandemic and potentially using state and campaign resources to work on and promote the tome.

He is already facing an Assembly-run impeachment inquiry into the harassment allegations and a host of other matters, including whether the true number nursing home deaths during the pandemic was intentionally obscured. A federal probe into the administration’s handling of deaths in elder care facilities is also underway.

Attorney General Letitia James, meanwhile, is overseeing an independent investigation into Cuomo’s conduct as nine women, including many former and current staffers, have accused the governor of sexual misconduct.

The governor has denied any wrongdoing, saying he never touched any woman inappropriately, and has refused to resign as a growing number of fellow politicians from both sides of the aisle call for his resignation.

On Wednesday, Cuomo did admit that some members of his family had access to COVID-19 testing last spring when supplies were scarce, but denied overseeing the matter.

The governor has faced criticism following reports that close associates, as well as his brother, mother and other relatives, were among those who received prioritized testing early on in the pandemic.

