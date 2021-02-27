New York exchange moves to delist CNOOC's American depositary shares as Trump-era executive order kicks in

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chad Bray chadwick.bray@scmp.com
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) announced its decision to delist CNOOC Limited next month, effectively erasing one of the most prominent symbols of China's embrace of global capitalism from the world's largest capital market.

CNOOC Limited, a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), would stop trading in New York on March 9 to comply with a November 20 executive order by former US President Donald Trump banning US investment in companies with purported ties to the Chinese military, as the oil company's American depositary shares (ADSs) were "no longer suitable" for listing, NYSE said.

"The issuer has the right to a review of this determination by a committee of the board of directors of the exchange," the NYSE said in a notice on its website after the market closed on Friday. "The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to delist the issuer's securities upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision."

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

CNOOC Limited's spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

CNOOC Limited, based in Beijing, raised US$15.4 billion in February 2001 on the NYSE, in what was then the third-biggest fundraising in the global oil industry.

Coming on the heels of China's official membership in the World Trade Organization (WTO), the listing was hailed as a symbol of China's commitment to capital reforms, become a trailblazer that set the pace for subsequent listings by dozens of state-owned companies from banks to telecommunications companies in New York and Hong Kong.

A week after their New York listing, CNOOC's shares listed in Hong Kong in a HK$11.2 billion initial public offering (IPO).

CNOOC's Hong Kong-listed shares, dubbed "Red Chips" because of their state-owned provenance, have been more actively traded than their NYSE counterparts. Daily average turnover of CNOOC's shares rose to 173.4 million shares in Hong Kong over the past 12 months, compared with 199,853 in New York, according to exchange data. One American depositary receipt of CNOOC is equal to 100 CNOOC shares in Hong Kong.

Wei Liucheng (centre), then chairman and chief executive of CNOOC Limited, during the company's February 28, 2001 trading debut in Hong Kong. CNOOC's shares rose 10 per cent in their trading debut. Photo: AFP alt=Wei Liucheng (centre), then chairman and chief executive of CNOOC Limited, during the company's February 28, 2001 trading debut in Hong Kong. CNOOC's shares rose 10 per cent in their trading debut. Photo: AFP

The move follows similar delistings this year of three of China's biggest telecommunications companies: China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom. All three state-owned entities managed by government-appointed managers maintain their primary listings in Hong Kong, while listing their American depositary receipts in New York.

The NYSE first announced plans to delist the telecommunications companies on New Year's Day, but reversed itself several times because of confusion about the scope of the Trump order. The companies were ultimately delisted, but not before asking the NYSE to reconsider its decision just hours after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US President.

The Chinese telecoms companies were among the first targets on Trump's November 12 executive order that barred American investors from owning or trading in companies that the US claims are owned or controlled by the Chinese military. That initial list has been expanded several times since.

It was one of a series of moves in the waning days of his administration to limit access by Chinese companies to American capital markets and technology, including adding CNOOC Limited's corporate parent to the so-called entity list in January. The designation makes it harder for US companies to sell technology and engage in other transactions with the Chinese oil giant.

American investors, including pension funds and university endowments, have until November 11, 2021 to fully divest their holdings in any designated Chinese military companies following the executive order.

Biden's administration put a stay in January on some of the targeted entities, delaying until May 27 a ban on American investments in companies that have similar names to the blacklisted Chinese firms. That ban had been set to go into place on January 29. The Biden administration is undertaking "complex reviews" of various Trump policies towards China, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the time.

The moves reinforced the expectation that the Biden administration would be more predictable in its dealings with Beijing, although relations remain strained between the world's two biggest economies.

Still, in his first call with President Xi Jinping this month, Biden pressed Xi on several issues, including trade and human rights. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also has warned that the US would work with allies and partners to hold China accountable on issues threatening regional stability.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Cnooc Faces NYSE Delisting of American Depositary Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cnooc Ltd., China’s largest offshore oil producer, faces New York Stock Exchange proceedings to delist its American depositary shares under an executive order signed by then-President Donald Trump in November.Trading will be suspended on March 9, though the issuer has a right to a review of the determination, the exchange said in a statement after hours in New York on Friday. The exchange cited the executive order as well as updated guidance provided by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Jan. 27.The move followed the earlier drama around the delisting China’s three biggest telecommunications firms last month, with NYSE at one point reversing the decision before enforcing it again. The reversal caused confusion over the U.S. policy behind the NYSE’s move.China Mobile Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. and China Telecom Corp. said they requested a review of the bourse’s decision to delist their shares and the NYSE indicated it was acting to comply with the executive order, barring investments in companies deemed by the U.S. to be linked to China’s military.The three companies lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors pulled back from their shares following Trump’s November order.China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying in January urged U.S. to respect market principles. It dismissed any move to delist the stocks as having minimal impact on their businesses and maintained that such a step would hurt the U.S. more than the Chinese government.(Updates with background from third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Donald Trump's niece blasts his 'chutzpah' toward her fraud lawsuit

    Donald Trump's niece accused him on Friday of trying to dodge accountability for defrauding her out of a multimillion dollar inheritance by claiming she took too long to sue. Lawyers for Mary Trump made the accusation in a New York state court in Manhattan, where the 55-year-old psychologist is suing the former president, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and his late brother Robert's estate. A lawyer for Donald Trump and Robert's estate could not immediately be reached outside business hours.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: US says Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing

    An official report says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the journalist's murder.

  • TikTokers tried to prove that snow in Texas was 'fake' as weather conspiracy theories ran wild online

    From "fake snow" to Bill Gates, conspiracy theories about the Texas storm are spreading. Right-wing pundits and politicians aren't helping.

  • Pakistan experts: Religiosity fostering rise in militancy

    Militant attacks are on the rise in Pakistan amid a growing religiosity that has brought greater intolerance, prompting one expert to voice concern the country could be overwhelmed by religious extremism. Pakistani authorities are embracing strengthening religious belief among the population to bring the country closer together. Militant violence in Pakistan has spiked: In the past week alone, four vocational school instructors who advocated for women’s rights were traveling together when they were gunned down in a Pakistan border region.

  • South Dakota's legislature is moving to impeach its attorney general after investigators uncovered a hit-and-run victim's glasses in his car

    Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg initially said he thought he'd hit a deer. Then the victim's glasses were found in his car.

  • Kashmir villagers hopeful but wary after India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire

    Villagers living on both sides of the Line of Control dividing the Himalayan region of Kashmir welcomed an agreement between long-time foes India and Pakistan to stop shelling from each side, but some were sceptical it would hold. The nuclear-armed neighbours signed a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in 2003, but that has frayed in recent years and there have been mounting casualties. In a joint statement on Thursday, India and Pakistan said they would observe a ceasefire.

  • The Queen: people who refuse vaccine should think of others, rather than themselves

    The Queen has said people who refuse the coronavirus vaccine "ought to think about other people rather than themselves". In her first comments on the subject, Her Majesty said it was important that people were "protected" by the vaccine. Speaking to the senior responsible officers overseeing the delivery of the vaccine across all four UK nations, she said that her own immunisation, administered at Windsor Castle in January, was “very quick,” adding: “It didn’t hurt at all.” She added: “Once you've had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you're protected, which is I think very important. “And I think the other thing is that it is obviously difficult for people if they've never had a vaccine… but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves." The vaccine rollout has been beset by hesitancy, largely among black ethnic minority communities, of whom just 72 per cent are willing to have the jab. Nadhim Zahawi, the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine deployment minister said the Government rollout was battling a “tsunami” of vaccine misinformation. Royal sources said it was the Queen's “passionately held belief” that everyone should take part in the programme. Her comments were described as an "incredibly important vote of confidence” in the campaign. They are reminiscent of her decision in 1957, to let it be known that Prince Charles and Princess Anne had been given the polio vaccine in order to counter public fears. The Queen also intervened in the debate over Scottish independence, urging her subjects to “think carefully” before voting in the 2014 referendum. The Royal Family has taken an increasingly prominent role in publicising the campaign, returning to public engagements for the first time this year in order to visit vaccination hubs and speak to NHS staff and volunteers. Senior royals are said to be “very engaged” with the programme and aware of the lower rate of vaccine uptake among ethnic minority communities, a concern highlighted by the Prince of Wales, patron of the British Asian Trust, in a webinar last week. The Queen, speaking in 2020:

  • France needs a lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise: hospital official

    France should impose a national lockdown given the increase in COVID-19 cases and the longer it waits, the higher the death toll will be, the head of the emergencies unit at a hospital in Paris said on Friday. The government said on Thursday that a new lockdown was not on the agenda and it would see next week if local weekend lockdowns would be needed in 20 areas considered very worrying, including Paris and the surrounding region. "I do not understand what we are waiting for," Philippe Juvin from the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in the capital told BFM TV, adding that the situation at hospitals in the Paris area was very tense.

  • IS bride loses bid to return to UK to fight for citizenship

    A woman who ran away from London as a teenager to join the Islamic State group lost her bid Friday to return to the U.K. to fight for the restoration of her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds. Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015. Begum's lawyers appealed,, saying her right to a fair hearing was harmed by the obstacles of pursuing her case from the camp.

  • Olympics gymnastics coach kills himself after being charged

    A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar killed himself Thursday, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. "This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

  • Merkel says she won't take AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine because she's too old, as 1.4 million jabs are left unused

    The German chancellor said she wasn't eligible because the vaccine isn't approved for people over 65 in Germany.

  • 16 little-known facts about the Weasley family that 'Harry Potter' fans may not know

    The Weasleys are the largest family in the series, so even the biggest fans may not have heard all these fun facts and hidden secrets about them.

  • U.S. Senate panel sets hearing for Biden's No. 2 and No. 3 Justice Department picks

    The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday announced it will hold a confirmation hearing on March 9 for President Joe Biden's nominees to serve in the No. 2 and No. 3 top jobs at the U.S. Justice Department. Lisa Monaco, a former federal prosecutor who also previously advised former FBI Director Robert Mueller and former President Barack Obama, is nominated to serve as Deputy Attorney General. Vanita Gupta, a long-time civil rights attorney who previously led the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, is nominated to serve as Associate Attorney General.

  • Biden, facing backlash over reopening shelter for migrant children, is left with few options

    The decision to reopen the Texas influx shelter reveals how, in opting for a more humane approach to migrant children, the Biden administration is left dealing with some of the same tough choices that vexed its predecessors.

  • Philippine police to look into government admission of drug war failures

    Philippine police said on Thursday they were looking into a government review of thousands of killings in the country's "war on drugs", after the justice minister made an unprecedented admission to the United Nations of widespread police failures. Human Rights Watch described Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra's video statement on Wednesday as an "astounding disclosure". Guevarra's comments to the Human Rights Council mark the first time the government has publicly questioned its own narrative that the thousands of people killed in President Rodrigo Duterte's drugs war were all armed and had resisted arrest.

  • U.S. air strikes in Syria target Iranian-backed militia: Pentagon

    The United States carried out air strikes authorised by President Joe Biden against facilities belonging to Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria on Thursday, in response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq, the Pentagon said. Syria did not immediately comment, but state-owned Ekhbariya TV said the strikes were conducted at dawn against several targets near the Syrian-Iraqi border. Biden's decision to strike only in Syria and not in Iraq, at least for now, gives Iraq's government some breathing room as it investigates a Feb. 15 attack that wounded Americans.

  • French Open winner Swiatek to play Bencic in Adelaide final

    French Open champion Iga Swiatek is into the Adelaide International final against second-seeded Belinda Bencic after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann. Bencic advanced later Friday with a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in 2 hours, 45 minutes. Bencic ended Gauff’s victory streak at five — three in the main draw and two in qualifying.

  • Israel pauses 'vaccine diplomacy' campaign after wave of criticism

    Israel has halted a so-called vaccine diplomacy campaign that would give jabs to countries which recognise its claim to sovereignty over Jerusalem, following a backlash from senior officials and ministers. Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking re-election in March, said this week that he would send vaccines to countries such as the Czech Republic, Guatemala, Honduras and Hungary, as an apparent reward for opening diplomatic missions in Jerusalem. The gesture is controversial as both Israel and the Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital, which is why most countries base their ambassadors in Israel in Tel Aviv. But it has also infuriated Mr Netanyahu’s coalition partner, defence minister Benny Gantz, who accused the prime minister of making important decisions without consulting the relevant authorities. “This is not the first time that significant defense and diplomatic decisions are being made behind the backs of the relevant bodies, while possibly damaging our national security, our foreign relations, and the rule of law,” Mr Gantz said. “This is a pattern which impinges upon our ability to manage the country soundly.” The Israeli justice ministry announced on Thursday that it was conducting a legal review into whether Mr Netanyahu had the authority to personally launch the campaign without consulting senior officials. One vaccine shipment has already arrived in Venezuela and another in the Czech Republic, which says it received 5,000 doses. Another major bone of contention is Mr Netanyahu’s pledge to share vaccines with far-flung foreign countries while the Palestinian territories are still lagging far behind Israel in terms of the number of administered doses.

  • Experts say Dominion and Smartmatic could win their defamation lawsuits, but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says they have 'zero' chance

    The Trump backers Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and Mike Lindell face defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic that may succeed, experts say.