New York families under coronavirus quarantine worry isolation measures aren't strict enough: 'If there are no answers, people make their own decisions'

About 1,000 people in New York are under quarantine after a man, his wife, two of their children and a neighbor were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

A 50-year-old lawyer who works at Lewis & Garbuz in midtown Manhattan, has tested positive for the coronavirus, along with his wife, two of his children, and a neighbor.

Anyone who attended services, a bar- and bat-mitzvah, or a funeral at the man's synagogue earlier this month is required to self-quarantine through March 8th.

The man's daughter who tested positive for the coronavirus attends SAR Academy High School in the Bronx. School was canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday, but students and faculty weren't told to self-quarantine until late in the day on Wednesday.

An infectious disease specialist told Business Insider that it seems "odd" that there are varying recommendations for self-quarantine.

When Jessica Zmood's two older children found out on Tuesday morning that school was closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus, they did what any teenagers would do. They jumped on the bed and squealed with excitement.

The news couldn't have come on a better day. Ella, who's in ninth grade at SAR Academy High School, a private Jewish school in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, and Judah, who's in seventh grade, at SAR's elementary school, both had exams scheduled. The weather on their unexpected day off was also unusually balmy after a long winter slog.

But as details of the case started to unfold, their moods got more somber.

The man who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, which causes a disease called COVID-19, is a 50-year-old father of four, including one child who attends SAR. He's in serious condition and is intricately tied to the Jewish communities in Riverdale and in New Rochelle, a city in Westchester County where he lives with his family. He also commuted daily to his law firm, Lewis & Garbuz, in midtown Manhattan.

The man's wife, 22-year-old son, and 14-year-old daughter also tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports released on Thursday.

To help curb further spread, health officials in New York have implemented mandatory self-quarantines for people who had close contact with those infected, which is about 1,000 people. But families who are under quarantine have questioned how effective these measures are, since in some households — one member might be obligated to stay home, while the others are free to move out and about.

"I appreciate the precautions but the playing field simply isn't level," said Tamar Weinberg, a mother of four under quarantine in New Rochelle. "Nor does it really make sense."

In some homes, one family member could be quarantined while the rest of the household isn't

In the Zmood family, Ella is friends with (and in the same grade as) the 14-year-old who tested positive. But until late in the day on Wednesday, only Judah was under quarantine.

Earlier this month, Judah went to a bar- and bat-mitzvah celebration that the man also attended at the Young Israel of New Rochelle. Anyone who attended that event, services, or a funeral on February 22 or 23 is required to undergo a self-quarantine through March 8th, the synagogue announced on Tuesday.

"Now, it seems really crazy," Zmood, a psychologist who practices in Manhattan, told Insider on Wednesday morning. "Because Ella is not quarantined and she probably should be. But Judah is, and he probably should not be." Even though Judah had been at the bar and bat-mitzvah with the infected man, they had not been in close contact, Zmood said.

SAR's protocol only changed late in the afternoon on Wednesday. In an email to parents and faculty, the school announced that high school students and staff were required to self-quarantine through Friday.

Limiting the spread among households is critical since 75% to 80% of cluster cases of coronavirus occur among families. Only 5 to 15% of an infected person's close friends and contacts develop the disease, Dr. Bruce Aylward, the leader of the WHO team that visited China after the coronavirus outbreak, told The New York Times.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, who lead the WHO team that visited China after the coronavirus outbreak.