York father dies, found 'unresponsive' in water near town dock

YORK, Maine — A local father of two has died after being found in the water of York Harbor Sunday morning, with police saying the event was not likely suspicious.

Michael Jancovic, 49, of York, was found floating unresponsive near Town Dock 1 by Harris Island Road at 10:43 a.m. by two young males who had arrived to go fishing, according to York police. Officers arrived within three minutes and performed CPR on Jancovic before transporting him to York Hospital. There, York police Lt. Luke Ernenwein said Jancovic was pronounced dead.

Jancovic was pulled from the water by York Sgt. Jon Rogers, who used a dinghy boat to bring him to shore according to police. He was assisted by officer Martin Monaco, members of the York Village Fire Department and York Ambulance.

Jancovic is survived by his wife and two children, who are in high school, according to Ernenwein. The cause of death is still being investigated by the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office. York police said the death was not believed to be suspicious.

A close friend, Martha Lee, said Jancovic’s funeral service took place Monday. She said it is believed he had a medical event while at the harbor.

This story will be updated.

