New York Fed's Logan says staff will carefully monitor money markets

Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes
Jonnelle Marte
·2 min read

By Jonnelle Marte

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's nearly $9 trillion balance sheet has more room to decline than it did the last time the central bank shrank its holdings and policymakers will still watch money markets closely, a senior bank official said on Wednesday.

The Fed's standing repo facilities should also serve as a backstop to keep markets stable as the central bank shrinks its bond holdings, said Lorie Logan, an executive vice president with the New York Fed.

"Staff will carefully monitor developments in money markets to understand changes in reserve conditions," Logan said during a webinar organized by New York University.

Logan reiterated that policymakers want to shrink holdings mainly by letting their securities mature.

Some officials have said the Fed may need to consider selling some if its mortgage-backed securities later to speed up the transition to a portfolio made up mostly of Treasury securities, but Logan said those decisions would be made later.

She also shared some estimates on what the balance sheet runoff could look like. For instance, principal payments from Treasury holdings could range from $40 billion to $150 billion per month, over the next few years, averaging around $80 billion.

The runoff for mortgage-backed securities could average about $25 billion per month over the next few years, but the exact pace is uncertain and affected by mortgage rates, she said.

The Fed's balance sheet doubled after the central bank purchased assets to stabilize markets and support the economy during the pandemic. Logan, who heads the New York Fed's market operations, said that asset purchases to support market functioning will be rare in the future.

"I expect circumstances warranting sizable intervention to support market functioning to be extraordinarily rare," she said.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • This Stock Is Up 29% and It's Still Dirt Cheap

    Specifically, growth stocks have gotten crushed, though value stocks have held up a little better. Inflationary pressures, the prospect of rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions have all contributed to the market's volatility. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is a value stock that has returned 29% over the past year but still trades at a dirt cheap valuation.

  • Zoltan Pozsar on Russia, Gold, and a Turning Point for the U.S. Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Listen to Odd Lots on Spotify Listen to Odd Lots on Apple PodcastsMost Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway analyze the weird patterns, the complex issues a

  • Woman Describes How She Says She Was Lured To Join An Extreme Religious Group

    “I joined a strict religious sect in 2006,” Ria says. Ria, who was 18 at the time and a mother to a 15-month-old, says she didn't feel safe where she and her baby were living. She says her friend invited her to come live with her and her child, among other teenage moms and babies, at what the friend called a safe, Christian place known as “1 Mind Ministries.” “When I got there, she introduced me to a woman who said her name was ‘Queen Antoinette’ … her intake process was like a screening for vulnerability,” Ria claims. She says the rules that were put in place to supposedly protect her and the other young mothers made her feel like she was being controlled. “We have no freedom. You cannot be disobedient. If a person did not follow a rule, the entire household will pull away from you.” Hear how Ria says she was lured into the extreme religious sect and what happened when she got there in the video above. On Tuesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "An Extreme Religious Group Starved Her Baby," Ria details her time in the group, including what happened to her 15-month-old son and how she finally escaped. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: Woman Describes Growing Up In Strict Religious Sect Led By Her Mother – And Why She Turned Mom In TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • MSCI says Russian markets are ‘uninvestable’; indexes reclassified from ’emerging’ to ‘standalone’

    Equity index provider MSCI Inc. on Wednesday reclassified the MSCI Russian Indexes from "emerging markets" to "standalone markets" status, and called Russia's stock markets "uninvestable" in the wake of harsh sanctions.

  • Fed Pressing Ahead With Rate Hike in March

    Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell said Wednesday that he expects the central bank to raise interest rates by a quarter-point this month, despite the economic uncertainty generated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I do think it will be appropriate to raise our target range for the federal funds rate at the March meeting in a couple of weeks, and I’m inclined to propose and support a 25-basis-point rate hike,” Powell told the House Financial Services Committee. The Fed chief said he thinks infl

  • Coal Benchmark Jumps 46% as Ukraine War Stokes Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Benchmark thermal coal in Asia, the largest market for the fuel, soared 46% to a record as concerns about disruption to supplies from Russia turbocharge concerns over tight energy markets.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Wh

  • Peloton Ex-CEO Sells $50 Million of Stock to Firm Linked to Michael Dell

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. co-founder John Foley, who stepped down from the chief executive officer role last month, sold about $50 million in stock to MSD Partners, a firm that manages money for billionaire Michael Dell.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selli

  • Who can fix the price tags? U.S. businesses hit by labor shortages, inflation

    In the U.S. Midwest one retailer planned to raise prices but did not have enough floor staff to physically change the tags. In the South, a high-end restaurant chain let employees "shift surf" among the eateries it owned, tailoring their schedules and maximizing their moneymaking. Those stories and others were showcased in the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book, a periodic snapshot of the U.S. economy as relayed by the central bank's business contacts from coast to coast.

  • This REIT Just Sold a High-End Mall for Nothing: What It Means

    Last week, Crain's Chicago Business reported that Macerich (NYSE: MAC) had sold its 50% stake in Chicago's high-end Shops at North Bridge mall to its joint venture partner for a pittance. A few days later, the prominent mall owner's annual report confirmed the news. As Macerich stated in its 2021 annual report, the mall REIT "assigned its joint venture interest in The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago, Illinois to its partner in the joint venture."

  • Salesforce tops $7 billion in quarterly revenue for first time, executives focusing on Slack instead of looking for new acquisitions

    Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose in extended trading Tuesday after the software company said it would focus on last year's acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc. instead of considering more purchases after topping $7 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time.

  • How much Netflix pays employees, according to salary data

    Data reveals the base annual salaries for some Netflix staffers in software engineering, marketing, finance, and other roles.

  • Beige Book: Supply Chain Issues, Low Inventories Continue to Restrain Growth

    The most recent Beige Book -- the Federal Reserve's publication concerning current economic conditions across the 12 U.S. districts delineated by the Fed -- indicates that economic activity has...

  • GE says it temporarily paused support of airlines in Russia

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -General Electric Co on Wednesday said it has temporarily paused support of airlines in Russia to be consistent with the sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union. Sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine are causing ripple effects across the global aviation sector. Its announcement came hours after Boeing said it had suspended parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines.

  • New Studies Find Veterinarian Shortage Could Leave 75 Million Pets Without Medical Care by 2030

    Mars Veterinary Health had researchers look into the current veterinarian shortage and how it could impact pets and their owners over the next several years

  • Exclusive-Nord Stream 2 owner considers insolvency after pipeline halt, sanctions -sources

    (Reuters) -The Swiss-based company which built the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany is considering filing for insolvency, two sources familiar with the situation said, as it attempts to settle claims ahead of a U.S. sanction deadline for other entities to stop dealings with it. The United States sanctioned Nord Stream 2 AG last week after Russia recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine prior to its invasion of the country, which has prompted a wave of economic sanctions by the West. Nord Stream 2 AG, which is registered in Switzerland and owned by Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom, last year completed the $11 billion project which was designed to double the capacity to pump gas from Russia to Germany.

  • US ambassador to the UN tells Russian soldiers 'your leaders are lying to you' as she urges them not to commit war crimes

    "In every step of the war, Russia has betrayed the United Nations," Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at a special session of the UN General Assembly.

  • Voice of the people: Trump appraisals should have been verified

    If the question becomes that Trump overestimated his own real estate, this will result in a "to-do" about nothing.

  • Actress Han So-hee drops US$1.6 million in cash on Achiwul luxury flat

    The Nevertheless star paid for the property in cash instead of securing enormous loans like other celebs have done.

  • Zimmermann Celebrates New Florida Presence

    Zimmermann celebrated their soon-to-open Miami store with a VIP dinner at Mandolin.

  • Sri Lanka runs out of fuel as dollar crisis worsens

    Sri Lanka's public transport was crippled Wednesday as buses ran out of diesel, officials said as the country's foreign exchange crisis worsened with no dollars to import fuel.