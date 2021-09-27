New York Fed's Williams cautions of debt-ceiling risk to markets

FILE PHOTO: John C. Williams, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York speaks to the Economic Club of New York in the Manhattan borough of New York
Jonnelle Marte
·2 min read

By Jonnelle Marte

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Monday warned of the potential negative market reaction if the United States failed to solve its debt-ceiling issue, but said market participants right now seemed to think the problem would be resolved.

The U.S. Congress faces a pair of approaching deadlines to fund the government and address the nation's $28.4 trillion debt ceiling. It has a Sept. 30 deadline to avert the start of a shutdown of government services.

Meanwhile, independent analysts warn that the U.S. Treasury Department is likely to exhaust its borrowing authority between Oct. 15 and Nov. 4, meaning the government faces the risk of a default if Congress does not act.

Asked about the scale of possible market disruption in a scenario where the debt ceiling goes unresolved and there is a default, Williams said that situation could cause investors to "get out of things and that's when you see that kind of extreme kind of reactions in markets."

"We're not seeing that, I'm not predicting that," Williams said during a video call with reporters on Monday afternoon. "I'm just saying that, you know, if you actually crossed that line and got into a place where the government wasn't paying off its obligations, I think it would create a very negative dynamic not only in the U.S. but around the world."

Williams said there was some "market pricing" around U.S. Treasury bills that mature, "around the time that people expect" the true debt limit is hit.

Still, he said that from everything he has heard, market participants expect "that this will be resolved." He added, however, that he does not think "you can look at market pricing really as an indicator of how big the risks are."

In a research note published on Monday, Michael Purves, CEO at Tallbacken Capital Advisors in New York, wrote that there was some debt ceiling-related tension reflected in the Treasury bills market, shown in pricing of three-month bills which "presumably won't be burdened by default risk" compared with one-month bills, but that it has yet to reflect the more dramatic spikes in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte in New York; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed resignations don't blunt calls for broader ethics changes

    U.S. consumer and public interest groups on Monday kept up the pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to impose stricter ethics rules on Fed officials, after two Fed bank presidents resigned because of controversial investing activity last year. As Powell looks to be appointed to a second four-year term, "The Federal Reserve from Powell on down is desperate to end this scrutiny without looking into whether there should be legal repercussions," for Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren, said Jeff Hauser, head of the progressive Revolving Door Project.

  • Senate GOP Blocks Bill to Raise Debt Limit, Avert Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would suspend the debt ceiling into December 2022 and keep the government operating past Sept. 30, forcing Democrats to find a new strategy to address two fast-approaching deadlines with acute economic consequences.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition

  • Trading Scandal That Rocked the Fed Offers Chance to Reshape It

    (Bloomberg) -- The resignation of two Federal Reserve chiefs amid a stock-trading scandal means an unexpected number of top monetary-policy jobs are coming up for grabs –- and there’ll likely be an unusually intense spotlight on who fills them. Eric Rosengren and Robert Kaplan, presidents of the Fed branches in Boston and Dallas, announced their retirement on Monday following disclosures about their trading activity last year. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWh

  • US STOCKS-Tech pulls Nasdaq, S&P 500 down as Treasury yields rise

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes ended lower on Monday with investors pivoting to value as tech shares, hurt by rising Treasury yields, weighed on equities in the quarter's final week. Economically sensitive smallcaps and transports outperformed the broader market.

  • Costco Stock Notches Watchlist-Worthy RS Rating

    Costco Wholesale had its Relative Strength Rating upgraded from 80 to 84 Monday. Is Costco stock on your watchlist? When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.

  • Fed's Powell: Reopening economic bottlenecks could be "more enduring"

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The higher prices and hiring difficulties seen as the U.S. economy reopens from the pandemic could prove "more enduring than anticipated," and the Federal Reserve would move against unchecked inflation if needed, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. "If sustained higher inflation were to become a serious concern, we would certainly respond and use our tools to ensure that inflation runs at levels that are consistent with our goal." Powell's testimony also repeated key points from the Fed's policy meeting last week, including that strong economic growth is expected to continue this year even as some parts of the economy have been slowed by the surge this summer of the coronavirus Delta variant.

  • Live updates: Senate Republicans block funding bill as Congress scrambles to avoid government shutdown

    Congress faces a series of high-stakes votes this week on government funding, the debt limit, infrastructure and President Joe Biden's priorities.

  • A Government Shutdown Is Looming. What It Means for the Stock Market.

    Government shutdowns historically haven't significantly impacted the stock market. In fact, markets usually make a quick recovery after a shutdown of five days or more.

  • Fed Presidents Rosengren, Kaplan to Retire Following Stock Trading Controversy

    The presidents of the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and Boston will step away from their posts. Dallas Fed president and CEO Rob Kaplan will retire from the bank effective Oct. 8. Kaplan said his “financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction to the Federal Reserve’s execution of vital work.”

  • U.S. VP Harris hires two advisers as her portfolio grows

    Vice President Kamala Harris has hired two new advisers at a time when she is leading the charge for the Biden administration on a number of issues including voting rights and immigration from Central America. Lorraine Voles and Adam Frankel who worked with Harris during the transition, have joined the team and will focus on strategic communications, long-term planning and organizational development, a White House official with knowledge of the matter said. The two advisers began their new roles in August and will serve only temporarily in the White House, the official said, without specifying how long they will stay.

  • Republicans Reject Debt Limit Increase

    Senate Republicans just blocked a bill passed by the House that would prevent a government shutdown at the end of the month because it also would have suspended the debt ceiling. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leading the effort to sink the bill, continues to insist his party has no responsibility for dealing with the debt limit, though he admits that a failure to do so could cause enormous damage to the U.S. economy. Economists have warned that a U.S. default on its

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed as investors eye DC votes

    Stocks were mixed Monday as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown and advance a bevy of new measures.

  • Did China Just Steal $31 Billion From Alibaba and Tencent Shareholders?

    Both companies announced huge "common prosperity" funds this summer, each with an uncertain payoff.

  • Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

    Social Security recipients should get a major cost-of-living adjustment next year amid a steep rise in the prices of everything from gasoline and cars to bacon. See: Social Security Cost-of-Living...

  • Boeing Stock Is Rising After Getting Good News From an Unusual Source

    Boeing stock is higher after U.S. durable-goods orders for August 2021 blew past economist expectations Monday.

  • Mitch McConnell's Senate GOP votes for the US to default on its debt and for the government to shut down

    Republicans are stepping up efforts to derail Biden's domestic agenda, and ensuring political brinksmanship over the debt ceiling will heighten.

  • Republicans Filibuster Bill Averting Government Shutdown, Debt Default

    Congress has only a few days to act before the federal government shuts down and begins furloughing workers in the middle of a pandemic.

  • Why the US government could shut down this week and what would happen

    The government is hurtling toward some historic firsts: a debt default and a government shutdown during a pandemic. Here's why.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Bahrain to Hike VAT After Saudi Arabia in Bid to Cut Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahrain plans to double its value-added tax to 10%, the Gulf’s highest rate after Saudi Arabia, in a bid to boost state revenue and curb one of the region’s widest budget deficits.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Gulf’s smallest economy is seekin