New York felon accused of theft of thousands at Waterside Shops; second man sought

One man is facing charges and deputies are seeking a second for the theft of thousands in merchandise from a Naples shopping center.

Collier County Sheriff's Office reports say Rambo Harna, 29, a convicted felon from Flushing, N.Y., and an accomplice fled in a red Cadillac Escalade after they stole several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue at Waterside Shops around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies found the Escalade in a parking lot near U.S. 41 North and Neapolitan Way.

Deputies arrested Harna after they saw him running along the south side of Neapolitan.

Detectives said Harna, who was wearing a red ball cap, and a man dressed in a black shirt, black pants and a white fedora-style hat, approached the checkout with several items.

Harna’s accomplice gave the clerk a large amount of cash and then took the money back. He did this several times before he and Harna ran out of the store with the merchandise without paying and drove away in the Escalade.

A search for the second suspect continues.

Harna is also faces a felony charge of giving false information to law enforcement after he gave them three pieces of identification that was later found to be fake, an arrest report indicated.

They took Harna’s fingerprints and ran them through a law enforcement database which confirmed his identity and prior criminal history in New York.

