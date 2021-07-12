New York firearm manufacturer fears bankruptcy from Cuomo gun law

A small New York gun manufacturer fears his company may go bankrupt as a result of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new firearms law.

On Tuesday, the Democrat enacted a first-of-its-kind executive order that would partially repeal the federal immunity shielding gun companies from frivolous lawsuits. The law allows violence victims to sue on the grounds of "public nuisance" or actions that harm the general population, which could be burdensome to small businesses, the gun manufacturer said.

"For a small manufacturer like us, you know, we carry insurance but, you know, [that] certainly could bankrupt a small business easily," Mike Centola, owner of Allstar Tactical, a gun retailer in Greece, New York, that manufactures and sells AR-15 type rifles and other firearms, told WHEC.

NEW YORK FIRST STATE TO DECLARE DISASTER EMERGENCY ON GUN VIOLENCE

Centola said Cuomo's push is misdirected as most weapons used in the commission of crimes are stolen.

"I think it's quite ridiculous because the majority of firearms used in crimes are most likely stolen," he said. "It seems like, instead of holding the actual criminal liable for what they did, they're now grasping at straws to hold the manufacturer more liable."

The small shop manufacturer indicated he'd likely have to purchase more insurance, resulting in higher prices for his customers.

"If I have to go and spend more money to carry a higher liability insurance, it’s gonna trickle down and end up in our prices, and prices may go up," he said.

Centola also railed against the "public nuisance" claim and insisted blunt instruments and vehicles could fit into that category.

"A public nuisance is ridiculous," he said. "Why do we choose firearms to be a public nuisance? You know, a vehicle could be used in vehicle manslaughter, a hammer could be used, knives, you know ... a fork."

Cuomo's liability repeal, which could be challenged as a violation of federal law, was one of several orders signed by the governor last week after parts of the Empire State have been crippled by a surge in shootings and other crimes since the beginning of 2021. New York City has experienced 225 murders year-to-date as of Sunday, a 4.7% change from last year's year-to-date figure and a 37.2% change from 2019, according to the New York Police Department.

Cuomo also declared a state of emergency in New York over the trend in violence and signed another law to prohibit gun sales to anyone with an outstanding warrant.

The governor's actions have been sharply criticized by conservatives and Second Amendment activists as the state already has a litany of stringent gun laws, including a ban on so-called "assault weapons" and "high-capacity" magazines.

While on the campaign trail, President Joe Biden vowed to do away with firearm industry liability protections.

"In 2005, then-Senator Biden voted against the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, but gun manufacturers successfully lobbied Congress to secure its passage," his website reads. "This law protects these manufacturers from being held civilly liable for their products – a protection granted to no other industry. Biden will prioritize repealing this protection."

