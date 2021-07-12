New York firearm manufacturer fears bankruptcy from Cuomo gun law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Dima
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A small New York gun manufacturer fears his company may go bankrupt as a result of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new firearms law.

On Tuesday, the Democrat enacted a first-of-its-kind executive order that would partially repeal the federal immunity shielding gun companies from frivolous lawsuits. The law allows violence victims to sue on the grounds of "public nuisance" or actions that harm the general population, which could be burdensome to small businesses, the gun manufacturer said.

"For a small manufacturer like us, you know, we carry insurance but, you know, [that] certainly could bankrupt a small business easily," Mike Centola, owner of Allstar Tactical, a gun retailer in Greece, New York, that manufactures and sells AR-15 type rifles and other firearms, told WHEC.

NEW YORK FIRST STATE TO DECLARE DISASTER EMERGENCY ON GUN VIOLENCE

Centola said Cuomo's push is misdirected as most weapons used in the commission of crimes are stolen.

"I think it's quite ridiculous because the majority of firearms used in crimes are most likely stolen," he said. "It seems like, instead of holding the actual criminal liable for what they did, they're now grasping at straws to hold the manufacturer more liable."

The small shop manufacturer indicated he'd likely have to purchase more insurance, resulting in higher prices for his customers.

"If I have to go and spend more money to carry a higher liability insurance, it’s gonna trickle down and end up in our prices, and prices may go up," he said.

Centola also railed against the "public nuisance" claim and insisted blunt instruments and vehicles could fit into that category.

"A public nuisance is ridiculous," he said. "Why do we choose firearms to be a public nuisance? You know, a vehicle could be used in vehicle manslaughter, a hammer could be used, knives, you know ... a fork."

Cuomo's liability repeal, which could be challenged as a violation of federal law, was one of several orders signed by the governor last week after parts of the Empire State have been crippled by a surge in shootings and other crimes since the beginning of 2021. New York City has experienced 225 murders year-to-date as of Sunday, a 4.7% change from last year's year-to-date figure and a 37.2% change from 2019, according to the New York Police Department.

Cuomo also declared a state of emergency in New York over the trend in violence and signed another law to prohibit gun sales to anyone with an outstanding warrant.

The governor's actions have been sharply criticized by conservatives and Second Amendment activists as the state already has a litany of stringent gun laws, including a ban on so-called "assault weapons" and "high-capacity" magazines.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

While on the campaign trail, President Joe Biden vowed to do away with firearm industry liability protections.

"In 2005, then-Senator Biden voted against the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, but gun manufacturers successfully lobbied Congress to secure its passage," his website reads. "This law protects these manufacturers from being held civilly liable for their products – a protection granted to no other industry. Biden will prioritize repealing this protection."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Andrew Cuomo, New York, Firearms, Gun Control, Second Amendment

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: New York firearm manufacturer fears bankruptcy from Cuomo gun law

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Study shows no clear link between gun sales spike and rise in murders

    A new study casts doubt on the idea that the historic spike in gun-related homicides last year was caused by a near equally sharp rise in gun purchases.Why it matters: 2020 saw a sharp reversal in the general decline in homicides, and 2021 hasn't been much better. As gun violence once again becomes a major issue for cities and the federal government alike, there's a desperate need to untangle the causes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Re

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • Trump called Ashli Babbitt an 'innocent, wonderful, incredible woman' and suggested without evidence that a Democratic official was connected to her death

    Babbitt was killed by a police officer during the riot at the Capitol. She was with a mob that was just yards away from the House chamber.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Lawyers retreat from pro-Trump election suit

    At a hearing on possible sanctions over the Michigan case, some attorneys downplayed their roles.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Biden administration rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slashes Lauren Boebert For Call To End Government Benefits

    The woman who has talked about her days on welfare NOW wants benefits to end.

  • Trump says the Supreme Court is issuing unfavorable rulings to deter court-packing

    Former President Donald Trump on Sunday voiced concerns about "unexpected rulings" in the Supreme Court, saying the court has issued rulings unfavorable to the Right "because the nine justices do not want to be packed."

  • Just Like Trump and Obama, Biden's Making This Social Security Mistake

    Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and when it comes to Social Security , the two major parties have very different positions. President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years. The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to report on what's happened with the operation of the trust fund over the past year.

  • Rand Paul seeks investigation into Tucker Carlson’s NSA spying allegations

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is requesting an investigation into allegations by Tucker Carlson that the National Security Agency was spying on him, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The senator sent a letter to Gen. Paul Nakasone of the National Security Agency, casting doubt on the NSA’s public denial of spying on Carlson and defending the Fox News host as a journalist who should be protected by the First Amendment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the

  • CPAC Attendees’ Unexpected New Enemy: Fox

    Elijah Nouvelage/GettyDALLAS—It comes at no surprise that disdain for mainstream media was a common theme among both attendees and speakers at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference, held last weekend in Dallas, Texas.“I love CPAC because it blows up the fake news narrative of the liberal media time and time again,” Kimberly Guilfoyle said in a speech to the crowd on Friday afternoon.Jeff Johnson, an attendee who sells large-print copies of the Declaration of Independence, echoed

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

    Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

  • 'They think my only value is as a black woman': Sailors say Navy leaders failing to prepare for war

    U.S. Navy leaders are failing to “promote or advance surface ship warfighting in a meaningful way,” according to officers interviewed for a congressional report on several major naval accidents.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • House appropriators would protect three of four littoral combat ships

    House appropriators ripped a proposal to decommission four littoral combat ships contained in President Joe Biden’s Pentagon budget request for next year as “a misuse of taxpayer funds.”

  • Haiti's interim prime minister says president was "tortured" before his assassination

    Haitian authorities have asked the U.S. to send troops to the country to help protect critical infrastructure following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.The latest: Elections Minister Mathias Pierre told AP Saturday the troops were needed because local police didn't have enough resources, saying: "We're asking for small troops to assist and help us. ... As long as we are weak, I think we will need our neighbors."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • South Africa violence spreads to Johannesburg in wake of Zuma jailing

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Shops were looted overnight, a section of highway was closed and stick-wielding protesters marched through Johannesburg on Sunday, as sporadic violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread. The unrest had mainly been concentrated in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where he started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court on Wednesday night. President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday there was no justification for violence and that it was damaging efforts to rebuild the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.