New York Forced to Delay Primary After Court Throws Out Redistricting Lines

(Bloomberg Government) -- New York’s highest court threw out the Democratic Party-favoring congressional lines on Wednesday and ordered a lower court, with expert assistance, to redraw them.

The Court of Appeals agreed with lower courts that found Democrats violated the state Constitution’s ban on partisan gerrymandering, and failed to follow the proper redistricting procedure. The court also threw out the state Senate maps.

“As a result, judicial oversight is required to facilitate the expeditious creation of constitutionally conforming maps for use in the 2022 election and to safeguard the constitutionally protected right of New Yorkers to a fair election,” Chief Judge Janet DiFiore wrote in the 78-page decision.

Democrats had been counting on the New York map to offset Republican gerrymanders in other states ahead of a November election in which a change of just five seats out of 435 could flip control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The rejected redistricting plan would have given Democratic candidates an advantage in as many as 22 of the 26 new districts. The state is losing one seat because of population growth in other parts of the country. Democrats now hold 19 of 27 seats.

New York’s primary elections, currently set for June 28, will need to be moved, likely to August, according to the decision. A lower court, in consultation with the Board of Elections, is to develop a primary schedule.

Voters amended the state Constitution in 2014 to put redistricting into the hands of an independent commission.

Its 10 members mostly were appointed by politicians—two by the Senate majority leader, two by the Assembly majority leader, two by the Senate minority, and two by the Assembly minority. The final two members were selected by the eight appointees and could not have been enrolled as a Democrat or Republican in the past five years.

The commission was activated for the first time to draw lines reflecting population changes documented in the 2020 Census. Its launch was rocky from the start.

Commission Flopped

The Legislature and then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) had no incentive to help the commission function well. Lawmakers repeatedly delayed approving the money needed to hire staff and make preparations. And once the panel started working, it was unable to reach the bipartisan compromise envisioned by those who pushed for the constitutional amendment.

The panel sent the Legislature two proposals—one preferred by Democrats and one preferred by Republicans. Lawmakers rejected both. Then the commission deadlocked, unable to agree on revised maps, and the Legislature drew its own.

Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause New York, has said the new system never stood a chance: “It was designed to fail.”

DiFiore in her decision said both the Legislature and the commission failed to follow the constitutional procedure.

“The legislature responded by creating and enacting maps in a nontransparent manner controlled exclusively by the dominant political party—doing exactly what they would have done had the 2014 constitutional reforms never been passed,” she wrote.

She ordered the state Supreme Court, with the assistance of a special master and any special submissions, to adopt constitutional maps with “all due haste,” according to the decision.

Four judges were in favor of the decision, and three judges dissented in whole or in part.

Former Rep. John Faso (R), an adviser for the petitioners, said they look forward to the process for drawing “new, fair” districts.

“This is a huge victory for free and fair elections in New York,” state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy said in a statement. “This was an outrageous, brazen attempt to rig the election and violate the constitutional rights of every citizen in this state and Democrats suffered the defeat they deserved.”

State Senate majority spokesman Mike Murphy said they’re reviewing the decision. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and the Assembly majority office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Harkenrider v. Hochul, N.Y., Decision 4/27/22.

