New York fraudsters used fake IDs, credit cards to rack up thousands in charges in Plano: police

PLANO, Texas - Plano police arrested four people who traveled from New York to Texas to allegedly use fake IDs to make fraudulent charges on credit accounts.

Heping Cheng, Zhaohui Chen, Min Chen and Jing Li are facing charges.

Police say someone from the Macy's store at Willow Bend Mall alerted them to the alleged fraud.

Detectives and officers worked to capture the suspects leaving the parking lot.

Police recovered clothes, cosmetics, 40 forged driver's licenses and $18,340 in cash.

Plano police say this time of year it's more important than ever to keep an eye on your credit card statements.

"After Christmas and into New Year's you should really check your balances and credit card statements on all your cards just to see what went through because you only have a certain amount of days to apply for that fraud and get your money back," said Officer Jennifer Chapman with the Plano Police Department.

Police say $17,144.87 worth of high-end clothing and comestics that were bought at other Dallas and Tennessee locations were also found.

Macy's has reversed $20,137 in fraudulent transactions charged to innocent customers, according to Plano police.

"It's a pretty big deal because, not only are we helping our community, we are basically helping Washington state and any other communities that these individuals are actually using as their own," said Chapman.

The investigation into the fraud is ongoing.