New York fund apologizes for role in Tuskegee syphilis study

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAY REEVES
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • George Floyd
    African American man who was a victim of police violence in the United States, killed by Derek Chauvin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — For almost 40 years starting in the 1930s, as government researchers purposely let hundreds of Black men die of syphilis in Alabama so they could study the disease, a foundation in New York covered funeral expenses for the deceased. The payments were vital to survivors of the victims in a time and place ravaged by poverty and racism.

Altruistic as they might sound, the checks — $100 at most — were no simple act of charity: They were part of an almost unimaginable scheme. To get the money, widows or other loved ones had to consent to letting doctors slice open the bodies of the dead men for autopsies that would detail the ravages of a disease the victims were told was “bad blood.”

Fifty years after the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study was revealed to the public and halted, the organization that made those funeral payments, the Milbank Memorial Fund, is publicly apologizing to the descendants for its role. The move is rooted in America's racial reckoning after George Floyd's murder by police in 2020.

The apology and an accompanying monetary donation to a descendants' group, the Voices of our Fathers Legacy Foundation, will be presented Saturday in Tuskegee during a gathering of children and other relatives of men who were part of the study.

Endowed in 1905 by Elizabeth Milbank Anderson, part of a wealthy and well-connected New York family, the fund was one of the nation's first private foundations. The nonprofit philanthropy had some $90 million in assets in 2019, according to tax records, and an office on Madison Avenue in Manhattan. With an early focus on child welfare and public health, today it concentrates on health policy at the state level.

The current president of the fund, Christopher F. Koller, said there's no easy way to explain how its leaders in the 1930s decided to make the payments, or to justify what happened. Generations later, some Black people in the United States still fear government health care because of what's called the “Tuskegee effect.”

“The upshot of this was real harm," Koller told The Associated Press in an interview. “It was one more example of ways that men in the study were deceived. And we are dealing as individuals, as a region, as a country, with the impact of that deceit.”

Lillie Tyson Head's late father Freddie Lee Tyson was part of the study. She's now president of the Voices of our Fathers group. She called the apology “a wonderful gesture and a wonderful thing” even if it comes 25 years after the U.S. government apologized for the study to its final survivors, who have all since died.

“It’s really something that could be used as an example of how apologies can be powerful in making reparations and restorative justice be real,” said Head.

Despite her leadership of the descendants group, Head said she didn't even know about Milbank's role in the study until Koller called her one day last fall. The payments have been discussed in academic studies and a couple books, but the descendants were unaware, she said.

“It really was something that caught me off guard,” she said. Head's father left the study after becoming suspicious of the research, years before it ended, and didn't receive any of the Milbank money, she said, but hundreds of others did.

Other prominent organizations, universities including Harvard and Georgetown and the state of California have acknowledged their ties to racism and slavery. Historian Susan M. Reverby, who wrote a book about the study, researched the Milbank Fund’s participation at the fund's request. She said its apology could be an example for other groups with ties to systemic racism.

’“It’s really important because at a time when the nation is so divided, how we come to terms with our racism is so complicated,” she said. “Confronting it is difficult, and they didn’t have to do this. I think it’s a really good example of history as restorative justice.”

Starting in 1932, government medical workers in rural Alabama withheld treatment from unsuspecting Black men infected with syphilis so doctors could track the disease and dissect their bodies afterward. About 620 men were studied, and roughly 430 of them had syphilis. Reverby's study said Milbank recorded giving a total of $20,150 for about 234 autopsies.

Revealed by The Associated Press in 1972, the study ended and the men sued, resulting in a $9 million settlement from which descendants are still seeking the remaining funds, described in court records as “relatively small.”

The Milbank Memorial Fund got involved in 1935 after the U.S. surgeon general at the time, Hugh Cumming, sought the money, which was crucial in persuading families to agree to the autopsies, Reverby found. The decision to approve the funding was made by a group of white men with close ties to federal health officials but little understanding of conditions in Alabama or the cultural norms of Black Southerners, to whom dignified burials were very important, Koller said.

“One of the lessons for us is you get bad decisions if … your perspectives are not particularly diverse and you don’t pay attention to conflicts of interest,” Koller said.

The payments became less important as the Depression ended and more Black families could afford burial insurance, Reverby said. Initially named as a defendant, Milbank was dismissed as a target of the men's lawsuit and the organization put the episode behind it.

Years later, books including Reverby's “Examining Tuskegee, The Infamous Syphilis Study and Its Legacy,” published in 2009, detailed the fund's involvement. But it wasn't until after Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police that discussions among the Milbank staff — which is now much more diverse — prompted the fund's leaders to reexamine its role, Koller said.

“Both staff and board felt like we had to face up to this in a way that we had not before,” he said.

Besides delivering a public apology to a gathering of descendants, the fund decided to donate an undisclosed amount to the Voices of our Fathers Legacy Foundation, Koller said.

The money will make scholarships available to the descendants, Head said. The group also plans a memorial at Tuskegee University, which served as a conduit for the payments and was the location of a hospital where medical workers saw the men.

While times have changed since the burial payments were first approved nearly 100 years ago, Reverby also said there's no way to justify what happened.

"The records say very clearly, untreated syphilis," she said. “You don’t need a Ph.D. to figure that out, and they just kept doing it year after year.”

___

Reeves is a member of AP's Race and Ethnicity Team.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wine club fees 'could soar if Rishi Sunak presses ahead with alcohol tax rise'

    Wine club membership fees will soar because of tax rises if Rishi Sunak presses ahead with post-Brexit reforms to alcohol duty, industry leaders warned on Friday.

  • 'Perfect example of LGBTQ pride': Carl Nassib's brave act continues to impact the NFL

    Almost one year ago, Carl Nassib publicly came out as gay. His action continues to positively impact the NFL by opening doors for others to follow.

  • Venezuelan leader, Iranian president sign 20-year agreement

    Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and Iran's hard-line president signed a 20-year cooperation agreement Saturday, a day after Maduro praised the Islamic Republic for sending badly needed fuel to his nation despite U.S. sanctions. In an interview with President Maduro after his arrival in Tehran for a two-day visit, Iranian state media reported late Friday that Maduro hailed Iran’s move to send fuel tankers to his energy-hungry nation.

  • Salvadoran women jailed for abortion warn US of total ban

    Teodora del Carmen Vásquez was nine months pregnant and working at a school cafeteria when she felt extreme pain in her back, like the crack of a hammer. The nightmare that followed is common in El Salvador, a heavily Catholic country where abortion is banned under all circumstances and even women who suffer miscarriages and stillbirths are sometimes accused of killing their babies and sentenced to years or even decades in prison. When Vásquez regained consciousness, she had lost her nearly full-term fetus.

  • Report: Prince Charles blasts UK's Rwanda deportation plan

    A British newspaper says Prince Charles has criticized the government's plan to start deporting some asylum-seekers to Rwanda, calling it “appalling." Citing unnamed sources, the Times newspaper reported late Friday that the heir to the British throne is privately opposed to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's policy to send people to the East African country. Britain plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda, where their asylum claims will be processed.

  • Jordan Love: I’ll take what I’m given and run with it

    Aaron Rodgers was in Green Bay for the Packers mandatory minicamp this week and that meant Jordan Love didn’t get to run the first team offense the way he has throughout the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program. Love will get more chances to do that this summer, but he’ll be locked to the [more]

  • Russia says it has slowed inflation and kept unemployment steady despite the West's sanctions. 2 experts break down Putin's spin on the numbers.

    President Putin's regime makes exporters convert their earnings into rubles. Companies exiting Russia are winding down businesses in an orderly way.

  • To solve Russia’s war crimes, Ukraine casts a wide digital net

    Russia’s atrocities take time, stamina, and personnel to process. Digitally savvy Ukrainians have been assiduous in their fight to bring Russians to justice for war crimes.

  • Jets WR Davis mentally, physically healthy after lost season

    Corey Davis thought he had moved on from the most painful loss of his life. The New York Jets wide receiver's older brother Titus died of kidney cancer on Nov. 11, 2020, and Davis dealt with the grief the only way he knew how. Then a member of the Tennessee Titans, Davis caught five passes for 65 yards in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

  • US official says diplomatic push in Asia paying dividends

    The American diplomatic push aimed at countering China's increasing influence in the Asia-Pacific region appears to be paying dividends, with many nations showing a willingness to partner with the United States, a top State Department official said Friday. U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The Associated Press it was noteworthy that 13 nations representing 40% of the world's economy had signed on to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that President Joe Biden launched in Japan at the end of May. He said that China at around the same time failed in its attempt to get a group of Pacific islands to endorse a sweeping agreement with Beijing. China had broken from its traditional approach of negotiating one-on-one with countries behind the scenes to send Foreign Minister Wang Yi on an island-hopping trip last month to try and rally 10 Pacific nations behind the agreement, which covered a broad range of areas including security and fisheries.

  • Couple Launches Newest Black-Owned Mental Health Clinical Practice in the State of Tennessee

    See how this husband and wife duo addresses the mental, emotional and social health of the Black community through their clinical practice.

  • Odell Beckham Jr. returning to Browns unlikely, but John Johnson III took 'shot in dark'

    Will wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. return to the Cleveland Browns? Probably not, but safety John Johnson III is still pushing for it.

  • Aamir Liaquat Hussain: Pakistan's shock televangelist dies at 50

    Aamir Liaquat Hussain was an outspoken, divisive host whose shows featured flashy prizes and abuse.

  • Protests erupt across India over anti-Muslim comments

    STORY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has faced a backlash from Muslims at home and abroad, including from a number of Gulf countries, after two officials from his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commented in late May and earlier this month on the prophet's private life.One of them, spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's remarks sparked uproar among Muslims in India and triggered diplomatic protests from Islamic countries demanding an apology from the Indian government.Sharma has been suspended from the party while another, Naveen Kumar Jindal, was expelled.That has not calmed anger in the latest instance of what some in the minority Muslim community see as increased pressure under the rule of the Hindu nationalist BJP on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.Police in New Delhi said on Thursday (June 9) said they have filed a complaint against Sharma and others for "inciting people on divisive lines" on social media.

  • Mortgage rates jump again, buyers head to the sideline

    Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped back up ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting where it's expected to announce another big increase to its main borrowing rate. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.23% this week from 5.09% last week. The brisk jump in rates, along with a sharp increase in home prices, has been pushing potential homebuyers out of the market.

  • Migrants, people of color vulnerable to white extremists groups along US-Mexico border

    Fueled by conspiracy theories, white extremists are targeting migrants and other groups, according to Homeland Security and local watchdog groups.

  • On or off? Kanye West and his Kim Kardashian lookalike girlfriend seem to be over

    Is Kanye West single, or nah?

  • President Biden, Democrats grapple with inflation, gun legislation, abortion ahead of midterms

    Yahoo Finance political columnist Rick Newman looks at how President Biden and Democratic lawmakers are planning to approach many headline topics, including abortion rights, responses to recent gun violence, and rising gas costs, during this midterm election year.

  • 2 teens dead after being pulled from the water in New York

    Police say they were both 13.

  • Judge rules domestic violence case against Ukiah police chief can go to trial

    A Mendocino County Superior Court judge has ruled that the Ukiah police chief and the county must stand trial in a domestic abuse case brought by the chief's former fiancee.