New York gets first significant snowfall in nearly 2 years

After almost two years without any significant snowfall, an overnight storm blanketed the streets of New York — and there’s even more forecast to come.

As of 7 a.m., there was approximately 1.4 inches of snow in Central Park, according to the National Weather Service. The precipitation started late Monday, with about .4 inches falling before midnight and the rest in the hours since. It marked the first time in 701 days the Big Apple has weathered any meaningful snow accumulation.

The last time the city saw more than an inch of snow on the ground was Feb. 13, 2022, when 1.6 inches covered New York.

The wintry conditions in the city are thanks in part to a low-pressure system making its way up along the East Coast from the South, dumping snow on the Interstate 95 zone from Virginia to Maine, according to Accuweather. By the end of the day Tuesday, New Yorkers could see up to another inch, though the rest will likely come alongside additional precipitation, including sleet and dangerous freezing rain.

“Light snow continues to fall across the region, but will change to a wintry mix along the coast later this morning,” the National Weather Service said in an early morning tweet.

The winter weather will also come with a frigid arctic blast, which could turn NYC into an ice rink of sorts. Temperatures for the week are expected to remain extra chilly, with the high hovering around the low 20s on Wednesday before they climb slightly during the second half of the week.

“Unlike the flurries and snow squalls that drifted across the area on Sunday and mainly melted on roads, lower temperatures in place for the storm in the Northeast will lead to slippery and snow-covered roads and sidewalks in many cases,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

New York City’s Emergency Management warned of ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch and encouraged residents to remain vigilant during their morning commutes. The NWS has also issued a winter weather advisory lasting until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“With snowfall projected to hit our area this evening into tomorrow morning, New Yorkers should take the necessary precautions to remain safe,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Monday night. “While it’s been nearly two years since New York City experienced more than an inch of snowfall, all relevant city agencies have been activated and are prepared to handle whatever comes our way. As a reminder, New Yorkers should sign up for Notify NYC to keep up to date on winter weather.”