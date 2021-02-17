New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accused of angrily threatening a vocal critic. He denies it.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Campbell, New York State Team
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched into a heated criticism Wednesday of one of the most vocal critics of his COVID-19 nursing home policies, a state assemblyman who claims the governor threatened to "destroy" him on a private phone call.

On a conference call with reporters, Cuomo, a Democrat, delivered a lengthy and targeted rebuke of Assemblyman Ron Kim, also a Democrat, going as far to suggest the lawmaker has a "continuing racket" in which campaign contributions influence his positions on state policy.

At the time of the call, Cuomo said his criticism of Kim was in response to the lawmaker circulating a letter that accuses the governor of engaging in obstruction of justice by withholding the true COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes for months.

But shortly after the call ended came another potential explanation: In a report by CNN, Kim accused Cuomo of calling last week and suggesting he could "destroy" the lawmaker.

In this Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, is joined by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as she speaks to reporters during a news conference, in New York. De Rosa, Cuomo&#39;s top aide, told top Democrats frustrated with the administration&#39;s long-delayed release of data about nursing home deaths that the administration &quot;froze&quot; over worries about what information was &quot;going to be used against us,&quot; according to a Democratic lawmaker who attended the Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 meeting and a partial transcript provided by the governor&#39;s office. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
In this Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, is joined by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as she speaks to reporters during a news conference, in New York. De Rosa, Cuomo's top aide, told top Democrats frustrated with the administration's long-delayed release of data about nursing home deaths that the administration "froze" over worries about what information was "going to be used against us," according to a Democratic lawmaker who attended the Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 meeting and a partial transcript provided by the governor's office. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The hostile back-and-forth marked the latest development in a turbulent period for Cuomo, who is facing calls for an investigation after his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, told lawmakers last week that the state "paused" the release of certain COVID-19 nursing home data after receiving an inquiry from the U.S. Department of Justice last year.

Cuomo's angry rebuke came two days after striking a calmer, more contrite tone, defending his administration's handling of the coronavirus in nursing homes while acknowledging he should have better prioritized the release of public data and information.

By Wednesday, Cuomo was in full fight-back mode, again suggesting the criticism of his policies — specifically a March 25 Department of Health order keeping nursing homes from rejecting resident admission on the sole basis of a positive COVID-19 test — is politically driven by Republicans.

Cuomo saved his most searing criticism for Kim, who has repeatedly and publicly called Cuomo out for his nursing home performance, including withholding the number of residents who died of COVID-19 after being transferred to hospitals until Jan. 28.

"My office, more than me, has had a long and hostile relationship with Ron Kim," Cuomo said before citing a New York Times story that found Kim received campaign contributions from nail salon owners around the same time he reversed his position on a bill that imposed tougher restrictions on them.

"The euphemism is pay to play and I believe Mr. Kim acted unethically if not illegally in that matter," Cuomo said.

Angry phone call followed leaked meeting

By the time of Cuomo's conference call Wednesday, CNN had already reached out to Cuomo's office about Kim's recounting of a phone call between the two men last Thursday, according to the news outlet's report.

The phone call came one day after the private Zoom call Feb. 17 between state lawmakers and members of Cuomo's office, in which DeRosa suggested the state "paused" an effort to gather data and information — including the full nursing home death toll, which now exceeds 13,000 — for state lawmakers after DOJ began requesting information about nursing homes.

In the meeting, DeRosa suggested Cuomo's administration "froze" in part because it feared "what we start saying was going to be used against us" by former President Donald Trump's DOJ, according to a partial transcript released by the governor's office after the New York Post obtained an audio recording.

Kim, who was on the call with Cuomo's office, was critical of DeRosa's comments in the original Post report, which was published Feb. 18.

That spurred a call from Cuomo, which Kim said was threatening, with Cuomo suggesting he could "destroy" Kim and that Kim hadn't seen his "wrath."

"Gov. Cuomo called me directly on Thursday to threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said," Kim said, according to CNN. "He tried to pressure me to issue a statement, and it was a very traumatizing experience."

Cuomo, Kim offer differing accounts

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim, center, speaks at a rally opposing New York&#39;s deal with Amazon on the steps of New York&#39;s City Hall. Those opposed to the new Amazon campus had a long list of grievances: the deal was done secretively; Amazon didn&#xe2;&#x0020ac;&#x002122;t need nearly $3 billion in tax incentives; and rising rents could push people out of the neighborhood. (AP Photo/Karen Matthews, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim, center, speaks at a rally opposing New York's deal with Amazon on the steps of New York's City Hall. Those opposed to the new Amazon campus had a long list of grievances: the deal was done secretively; Amazon didnâ€™t need nearly $3 billion in tax incentives; and rising rents could push people out of the neighborhood. (AP Photo/Karen Matthews, File)

Cuomo's recounting of his phone call with Kim was different, and his office has denied Cuomo threatened to "destroy" him.

In a statement Wednesday, Cuomo senior adviser Rich Azzopardi said he was in the room and overheard Cuomo's call with Kim. Azzopardi accused Kim of "lying."

"At no time did anyone threaten to 'destroy' anyone with their 'wrath' nor engage in a 'coverup,'" Azzopardi said. "That's beyond the pale and is unfortunately part of a years-long pattern of lies by Mr. Kim against this administration."

The governor said he called Kim because the lawmakers' comments in the Post weren't in line with what the lawmaker said during the meeting with Cuomo administration officials the day before, which Cuomo characterized as positive.

"I called him up and I said I don't understand," Cuomo said Wednesday. "You said positive things in a meeting and then you told the Post negative things."

Cuomo said Kim claimed he was "misquoted," to which Cuomo urged him to issue a statement saying as much.

'There is nothing to investigate': Cuomo defends NY's handling of COVID in nursing homes

Kim denies the Post misquoted him, though he told The New York Times he did try to get the Post to remove his quotes before receiving the governor's call. He told the Times that Cuomo later tried to pressure him into releasing a statement that essentially said he misheard DeRosa's comments.

“Basically, I saw a crime and he’s asking me to say that I did not see that crime,” Kim told the Times. “I heard what I heard and I can’t lie.”

After Cuomo's media call Wednesday, Kim issued a statement saying state lawmakers have "a duty to uncover the truth behind the nursing home deaths and the governor's explanations do not add up."

"The governor can smear me all he wants in an effort to distract us from his fatally incompetent management," Kim said in his statement. "But these facts are not going away because they are the facts — unacceptable facts that hold him accountable."

More: Cuomo aide admits holding back COVID nursing home data amid DOJ inquiry

Azzopardi said Cuomo's team did not threaten any lawmakers.

"To be clear, neither the Governor nor his aides threatened any legislators and in fact, the meeting in (question) was considered positive by those who attended," he said.

Jon Campbell is a New York state government reporter for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at JCAMPBELL1@Gannett.com or on Twitter at @JonCampbellGAN.

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused of angrily threatening vocal critic

Latest Stories

  • Texas in turmoil and no one is taking responsibility: 'We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis'

    More than three million Texans remain without power Wednesday. Some have gone four days without electricity after a rare winter storm slammed the state and created bitterly cold, icy and borderline-unlivable conditions.

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Extreme winter storms aren’t inconsistent with global warming and will continue for decades, expert says

    The massive winter storm that buried much of the United States in snow this week is not inconsistent with climate change, a leading expert told Yahoo News.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas a ‘failed state’ as 23 left dead from winter storm

    ‘It has everything to do with those in positions of public trust who have failed us,’ Mr O’Rourke says while attacking Republican leadership

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • North Korean escapee swims for six hours and crawls through drains to defect to South

    South Korea has admitted a second breach in border security in just four months after a man wearing a diving suit and flippers managed to slip across the heavily fortified crossing from the totalitarian North. The escape of the man, reported to be in his twenties, follows an audacious defection in November when a North Korean gymnast vaulted over a three-metre-high security fence without triggering any key sensors. The most recent defector was located on Tuesday after a three-hour manhunt in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between North and South, near the coastal town of Goseong, South Korean officials said. According to a report by newswire Yonhap, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said he had swum for about six hours and passed through an unprotected drainage tunnel to bypass border barricades in his quest for freedom. His footprints were found about two miles south of the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas, and troops made first sighting of him through a surveillance camera at 4.20am. He was finally captured in the so-called civilian-control zone south of the DMZ, where no civilians are allowed to travel without military permit. He claimed he was a civilian and reportedly expressed his desire to defect.

  • Psaki pushes back on false claims that green energy sources caused power failures in Texas

    During the White House briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki corrected false allegations that renewable energy sources caused power outages after the winter storm in Texas.

  • Chimpanzee and Monkeys die in Texas after sanctuary loses power during Winter Storm Uri

    ‘I never, ever thought my office would turn into a morgue, but it has,’ says executive director of Primarily Primates

  • Fact-Checkers Are Joe Biden’s Swiss Guard

    Appearing at a friendly CNN town-hall event yesterday, President Joe Biden dropped a string of untruths on issues both large and small. One of the president’s most egregious falsehoods was the claim that “we didn’t have [the vaccine] when we came into office.” The first shot was administered back on December 14, 2020. Glenn Kessler, lead fact-checker for the Washington Post, quickly jumped into action on Twitter, explaining that this was merely a “verbal stumble, a typical Biden gaffe, as he had already mentioned 50 million doses being available when he took office. Ex Trump officials should especially cool the outrage meter, as it just looks silly.” Castigating those who pointed out the lie is a weird thing for someone charged with verifying factual information to do. It was a strange coincidence, indeed, that Biden’s “verbal stumble” corresponded perfectly with the concerted administration-wide effort to mislead Americans regarding the president’s new vaccination plan. Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris had herself accidentally stumbled into numerous similar gaffes, saying there had been “no national strategy or plan for vaccinations,” that the new administration was “starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year,” and that there “there was no stockpile . . . of vaccines.” When a Twitter follower asked him how he determines what constitutes a “verbal stumble” or a lie, Kessler explained: “People screw up on live television. Biden with his stutter especially does so.” Ah, the stutter. How quickly the media has taken to the Biden’s stutter excuse. “The Democratic presidential candidate’s gaffes may be rooted in a little-understood disability,” The Hill theorized when Biden first shared the story of his early struggles with stuttering. Do those who similarly struggle usually steal entire speeches — nay, life stories — from others? Do they coherently say things that are provable lies? I suspect not. It is odd, as well, that a fact-checker would contend that Biden must have had a “verbal stumble” because he had previously admitted the truth on the issue. For one thing, it seems unlikely this was the standard used for Donald Trump’s contradictory ramblings. And though I’m not a professionally trained fact-checker myself, I’m relatively certain that most politicians have the skill set to tell the truth on a topic in one instance and then lie in another. All of these defenses of Biden rely on the notion that the president wouldn’t intentionally mislead us. Which is also weird, considering he is a notorious fabulist and fabricator. Now, many Americans might be unaware of the history of Biden’s untruths. Because, while fact-checkers may sporadically, if tepidly, correct falsehoods uttered by Democrats, or retroactively admit to them, they also regularly offer rationalizations, excuses, justifications — rich layers of contextual detail — to safeguard them from criticism, which is a complete abdication of the job they ostensibly claim to do. Perhaps the most mendacious “fact-checker” is CNN’s Daniel Dale, who produces prodigious amounts of disingenuous partisan clickbait. Yesterday, Dale also bored into soul of Biden to discern exactly what the president “meant,” which, it conveniently turned out, was the opposite of what he said. Then again, Dale noted back in September that Biden “makes some false and misleading claims” but “assertions of fact have been largely factual.” Tautology aside, a quick fact-check of this claim earns a gaggle of Pinocchios. Then again, Dale is just a left-wing columnist. Nothing wrong with it. But no one needs to pretend otherwise. The fact is — if you’ll pardon the expression — this kind of partisan gruel would never have existed in a reputable newsroom 30 or 20 years ago. Yet it thrives in an age in which the number of Twitter followers and hits are valued over fact-gathering. There has been no price to pay for this destruction of political journalism — only high ratings. Perhaps it will change post-Trump. It’s not only that the fact-checkers are objectionable but also that the idea of fact-checking is un-journalistic. There is something more insidious about fact-checks than the average hackery. Listening to PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor, for instance, regurgitate the administration’s talking points is sad but inoffensive. Fact-checkers circumvent debate by making pronouncements about highly disputable contentions. One might be able to look past the five-year abandonment of journalistic ethics and professionalism if reporters and fact-checkers were equal-opportunity sticklers. The problem wasn’t the adversarial relationship journalists had with those in power — though the self-aggrandizement and navel-gazing were insufferable — it’s the selective deployment of these ethics as now displayed with a different administration. And no one exemplifies the problem better than the self-anointed fact-checkers.

  • Lindsey Graham: GOP Doesn’t Have 'A Snowball’s Chance In Hell' Without Trump

    "I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been," the Trump sycophant told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Is A COVID-19 Long-Hauler With 'Healing' Still To Do

    The Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder has been beset by what she called "long-tail" symptoms.

  • Rick Perry says Texans would choose to be without power for longer ‘to keep government out of their business’

    The former governor’s made the comments as 2.7m Texans are without power

  • Texas governor blamed renewable energy for blackouts on Fox News. He told Texans a different story.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is using his state's overwhelming blackouts as a deceptive excuse to attack the Green New Deal. More than 2.5 million Texas power customers remain in the dark after unprecedented winter storms froze several of the state's power sources. While some of the state's unweatherized windmills did freeze up, most of the blame lies with natural gas shortages. That's exactly what Abbott told Dallas-area ABC affiliate WFAA on Tuesday night, describing how natural gas has frozen up and prevented manufacturers from extracting and shipping it to power plants and customers. But when Abbott appeared on Fox News and faced a national audience, he told a different story. "This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for America," Abbott told Hannity, particularly noting how solar and wind power got "shut down." Abbott then noted those sources account for 10 percent of the state's energy, neglecting to mention how the other sources making up a far larger majority failed as well. Abbott: This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America... pic.twitter.com/Q2jmZHcO6f — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 17, 2021 Millions of Texans still don't have power days after the state's independent energy grid failed, leading to the deaths of several people in the state. While it's true that some of Texas' windmills weren't properly prepared for a deep freeze, others were still overproducing power early in the story. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingWhat the Texas blackout reveals about America's climate vulnerabilityThe populists' slipperiest lie

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • "Politically isolating": White House issues obstruction warning to GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest