Cuomo denies reported claims of groping woman at governor's mansion

Adam Reiss and Phil Helsel
·2 min read
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday denied allegations that he inappropriately touched a woman, but he called the reported account of a new accuser "gut-wrenching."

On Tuesday, the Albany Times Union reported that a sixth woman had levelled allegations of inappropriate behavior against Cuomo, accusing him of touching her without her consent at the governor's mansion.

Image: Andrew Cuomo (Office of the NY Governor via AP)
The newspaper on Wednesday reported allegations that Cuomo reached under the female staffer's blouse and fondled her. The newspaper cited an unnamed source.

"As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this," Cuomo said in a statement to NBC News.

"The details of this report are gut-wrenching," the governor said. "I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the Attorney General’s report."

New York Attorney General Letitia James has appointed two attorneys, including a former acting U.S. attorney, to lead an independent investigation.

The Times Union reported that the woman has not filed a formal complaint with the governor's office.

The newspaper reported that her allegations were reported to the governor's counsel by other employees in the executive chamber, and that the information was also relayed by the governor's office to the office of the attorney general.

On March 3, staff members watched a news conference in which the governor denied touching anyone inappropriately and when the female staffer became upset, a female supervisor came to her aid and the staffer later told her what allegedly occurred, according to the Times Union.

The woman is the sixth to reportedly accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment.

Not all of the women have accused the governor of touching them.

Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately, but he has acknowledged he acted in ways that made people feel uncomfortable. The governor said that was unintentional and apologized.

Despite calls to resign, Cuomo has said he will not step down.

On Sunday state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, also a Democrat, called for him to leave office.

And on Monday, Republican state lawmakers, who are in the minority, introduced a resolution to begin impeachment proceedings.

NBC News has not verified the account of the sixth accuser whose claims have been reported by the Times Union.

The woman in that case had reportedly been summoned to the governor's mansion to assist him with a minor technical issue involving his mobile phone.

A person described as being briefed on the matter told the newspaper that the woman told Cuomo to stop, and that the broader allegations include that the governor frequently engaged in flirtatious behavior with her.

    American Airlines is "happily" canceling over 10,000 furloughs as Congress' new COVID-19 relief bill heads to President Biden's desk. American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom told employees on Wednesday that after Congress passed the new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that includes more funding for the Payroll Support Program, it will be canceling 13,000 furloughs. "For our 13,000 colleagues who received Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices last month, those are happily canceled - you can tear them up!" the company said. American Airlines had previously informed 13,000 employees that they would be furloughed without more federal assistance, according to CNN. Biden is planning to sign the new relief package, the American Rescue Plan, on Friday. It includes $15 billion for the airline industry, NPR notes. When Biden signs the relief package, American Airlines said this will "extend" its commitment that all U.S. team members will "continue to receive pay and benefits through" Sept. 30. The company also told employees, "if you see your local congressional representative on a flight, be sure to thank her or him for their work this past year and for recognizing the noble work you all do every day." White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain quickly celebrated news of the canceled American Airlines furloughs on Wednesday, tweeting in response, "Help is here." Overall, CNN writes, Congress' relief bill is "expected to save 27,000 airline workers from furloughs." NEW: American Airlines is telling 13,000 workers who received notices of April 1 furloughs "you can tear them up!" House passage of $1.9 trillion stimulus bill extends airline Payroll Support Program once again. pic.twitter.com/a23SkVfhwd — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?Marcia Fudge sworn in as Housing and Urban Development secretary