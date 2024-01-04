New York Gov. Hochul hurts pec muscle lifting weights, needs sling

Gov. Kathy Hochul may be the most powerful person in New York State, but she still has her limits in the weight room — something she learned the hard way Tuesday.

Hochul, wearing a white sling at an event in upstate Watervliet on Wednesday, said she had torn her pectoral muscle lifting weights in the gym a day earlier.

She said the mishap came after she pursued a New Year’s resolution — to lift 80 pounds, up from her 70 usual. She further inflamed the tear at the doctor, she said.

“I’m not ready to play with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday — I’m going to have to be on injured reserve,” Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat, joked to reporters at a news conference focused on education policy.

“I thought for my New Year’s resolution I could go to 80,” she added. “And my body said no to 80.”

The health-conscious 65-year-old Democrat said her last major injury came on a ski trail when she broke her ribs.

Smiling broadly, she expressed a measure of pride in her weight-lifting effort.

“You don’t think 80 pounds of weightlifting is pretty damn good for someone my age?” Hochul said, laughing. “I’ll be fine.”

