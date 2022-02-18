New York Gov. Hochul, NYC Mayor Adams to unveil plan to improve safety in city subway

A woman waits for a NYC subway, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, as a man wearing a protective face mask sits inside a passing train in New York City
NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams will unveil a plan on Friday to make the city's subway system safer, following several recent attacks against passengers by homeless individuals.

The plan will involve sending teams of school nurses, social workers, and police officers to encourage mentally ill and homeless New Yorkers in the subway to seek help, according to documents obtained by The New York Post.

Recent months have seen an unusual number of reports of passengers being pushed onto the subway tracks by random assailants, including a Manhattan woman who was killed after being pushed onto the tracks in January.

Adams centered public safety when he was campaigning for mayor last year and vowed to address a spike in violent crime in New York City in part by increasing patrols on the subway system to curb assaults.

In January, he announced a plan to curb gun violence in the city following a series of highly publicized, lethal crimes in the city since he was sworn in on Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Julia Harte; editing by Diane Craft)

