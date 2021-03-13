  • Oops!
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo loses the support of more Democrats, refuses to resign

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have joined a growing list of Democrats calling for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct. Cuomo has denied the accusations against him and is refusing to step down. Jericka Duncan reports.

Video Transcript

- Calls for embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to step down this morning now include some of the most powerful Democratic voices in Washington. The state's two senators are joining 15 congressional colleagues in saying the multiple sexual harassment and misconduct allegations make clear that Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York.

Cuomo was seen Friday wrapped in a blanket while on the phone at the governor's mansion. How much longer can he stay insulated? Jericka Duncan has the latest.

ANDREW CUOMO: Howard Zucker, our health commissioner--

JERICKA DUNCAN: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is once again denying all allegations lodged against him.

ANDREW CUOMO: I have not had a sexual relationship that was inappropriate, period. I'm not going to resign.

JERICKA DUNCAN: In recent weeks, seven women have accused the governor of sexual misconduct or harassment. The sixth accusation came from the "Albany Times-Union," which reported that a female aide to Cuomo alleges the governor aggressively groped her late last year while she was alone with him in his private residence.

ANDREW CUOMO: I never harassed anyone. I never assaulted anyone. I never abused anyone.

JERICKA DUNCAN: The pushback comes as the majority of House Democrats from New York are calling for Cuomo's resignation, including Representative Alexandra Ocasio Cortez. Chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary Jerry Nadler released a statement saying, "The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point."

MONDAIRE JONES: We have to move forward in New York state. And we must move forward with a leader in whom we can be confident.

ANDREW CUOMO: And "New York Magazine" says it interviewed more than 30 women who have either worked with or interacted with Cuomo and found that bullying was a defining element. Last week, in an exclusive interview, Norah O'Donnell spoke to former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett, who also described the workplace.

NORAH O'DONNELL: What was the culture like in the Cuomo administration?

CHARLOTTE BENNETT: It's generally toxic. It's generally pretty scary. It's the most stressful place I've ever been.

JERICKA DUNCAN: For "CBS This Morning Saturday," Jericka Duncan, New York.

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.