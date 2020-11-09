New York governor expects coronavirus rates to continue rising into winter

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he expected the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus to continue rising in the state into winter.

Both the state and New York City have seen positive test rates creep above 2% again in recent days in what Cuomo called a "new phase" of the coronavirus's spread.

"The numbers are undeniable," he told reporters on a conference call. "The best you can do is manage the increase." He said cases may continue to rise until a vaccine became widely available.

Earlier on Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the city may soon enter a second wave of infections after grappling with what at the time was the world's worst outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year.

He said New Yorkers may see restrictions reintroduced, saying he now thought indoor dining at restaurants, even at restricted capacity, should be reconsidered, though he said that decision ultimately rested with Cuomo.

City officials are worried about a new uptick in cases on Staten Island, one of the city's five boroughs, and said they would spend Tuesday encouraging island residents to get a free test.







(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)