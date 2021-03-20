What is it about New York governors? Cuomo is latest in streak of scandals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom McCarthy
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

“The governor’s health is fine, but he is going to resign within the hour.”

Those are the words that Hillary Clinton, then a senator from New York, heard over the phone in a 2008 call announcing the imminent downfall of the sitting governor, Eliot Spitzer, in a prostitution and alleged money laundering scandal.

“Well, what is the reason causing him to resign?” Clinton asked, according to David Paterson, who would then succeed Spitzer as governor and who was in charge of breaking the news.

“I started to speak and then held my breath,” Paterson recounts in his memoir, “because I thought, ‘How do you explain a sex scandal to Hillary Clinton?’”

The implosion of current New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s career in a double scandal involving sexual harassment allegations and the misreporting of Covid deaths inside nursing homes marked a sudden turn for Cuomo, a popular politician who just months earlier had won national admiration and international praise for his handling of the pandemic.

But in a slightly longer view, the spectacle of a New York governor’s career spontaneously combusting in a sordid haze of sex allegations and possible criminality might appear more routine than shocking.

Counting the demise of Paterson himself, who exited the governor’s mansion under allegations of witness tampering in a staffer’s domestic abuse case and the improper solicitation of gifts, Cuomo is the third consecutive New York governor to land with extreme flair on the front pages of the New York City tabloids – and possibly to be ejected from office.

Paterson denied wrongdoing in the aide’s case and was not charged, but he was fined for lying under oath about accepting free World Series tickets. Spitzer was never criminally charged. Cuomo has denied wrongdoing and vowed not to resign, as most every prominent local politician has called on him to do.

Former New York governor David Paterson in 2011. Paterson was fined for lying under oath about accepting free World Series tickets.
Former New York governor David Paterson in 2011. Paterson was fined for lying under oath about accepting free World Series tickets. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

While the consecutive scandals involve a range of alleged offenses of varying degrees of seriousness, the overall streak is impressive, said Doug Muzzio, a professor of political science at City University of New York’s Baruch College.

“First of all, the current scandal is not the first, not the second, not the third – but many scandals in a row,” Muzzio said. “It’s not only the governors, it is the legislators. If there were a contest between – a stakes for who was the most legislatively and executively corrupt, I don’t know, New York would be right up there.”

Other states have registered stiff competition. In 2018 the governor of Missouri, Republican Eric Greitens, resigned under serious sexual assault charges that he denied; Greitens is now said to be preparing a US Senate run. The sitting governor of Virginia, Democrat Ralph Northam, admitted to wearing blackface in the 1980s but resisted pressure to resign; one of his recent predecessors, Republican Bob McDonnell, was convicted in 2014 on federal corruption charges and sentenced to prison, only to have the conviction vacated by the US supreme court.

“Scandal and corruption in governor’s positions is far from unheard of,” said Robert Spitzer, a political science professor at the State University of New York at Cortland who is not related to the former governor. “I would just mention the state of Illinois, which had four successive governors serve jail time. That’s quite a record.”

Just a month ago, it did not appear as if Cuomo were likely to keep New York in the running in the corruption sweepstakes. He had published a memoir about leadership during the pandemic, his daily televised updates on the crisis had won an Emmy and his popularity had run unusually high for all three of his terms.

But after an aide was caught on tape admitting the manipulation of Covid death numbers, the state attorney general announced an investigation, and soon afterwards multiple women stepped forward to accuse Cuomo of sexual misconduct.

Most of the allegations against Cuomo and his predecessors involve essentially individual acts, said Muzzio, but “there must be an institutional element to it”.

“Leadership in New York is never calm,” he said. “There are too many vocal competing interests, there are too many vocal competing interests with money, and it’s a perpetual brawl with periods of calm.

“But there’s always some form of conflict.”

Eliot Spitzer addresses the media with his wife Silda Wall in 2008 to announce his resignation as New York governor after revelations that he had been a client of a prostitution ring.
Eliot Spitzer addresses the media with his wife Silda Wall in 2008 to announce his resignation as New York governor after revelations that he had been a client of a prostitution ring. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images

The Spitzer scandal started quietly, with a bank connected with Spitzer flagging large transfers as suspicious activity that could violate federal money laundering restrictions. Investigators would later allege that Spitzer spent tens of thousands of dollars on prostitutes, ultimately as “Client 9” with a service called the Emperor’s Club VIP with rates of $1,000 an hour.

As a former state attorney general and top prosecutor, Spitzer’s alleged criminality left him open to charges of rank hypocrisy and fatally damaged his ability to lead. But the sum of the allegations facing Cuomo could constitute an even deeper violation of the public trust, analysts said.

“I think taken together it does seem as though they are more serious,” Spitzer, the political scientist, said of Cuomo’s alleged misconduct. “Because you’ve got two different concerns, each of which could be the basis for calls for resignation. So put them together and I think the degree of seriousness is greater.

“He’s facing quite the whirlwind as a result.”

Multiple state investigations into Cuomo’s conduct are expected to be revealed this spring, at which point the governor’s political fate could be sealed.

While sexual misconduct charges against governors in the past have animated a lot of popular interest, said Muzzio, Cuomo’s conduct in the nursing home deaths case could pose the greater threat to his public standing over the long term.

“The nursing home situation is really serious, and that’s where the attorney general first exposed him,” said Muzzio. “And that’s a big danger for him now.”

Recommended Stories

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' is now streaming on HBO Max after a 3-year fan campaign. Here's why Snyder credits the app Vero with helping to make it a reality.

    "Zack Snyder's Justice League" debuts on HBO Max on Thursday. The social platform Vero was Snyder's platform of choice leading up to its release.

  • 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' introduces a major comic-book character. Here's what you should know.

    The first episode of the Marvel series was released on Friday, adding new characters to the mix and laying the groundwork for what's to come.

  • Kevin McCarthy tries to distance himself from Trump election conspiracies despite previously backing them

    ‘President Trump won this election, so everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet’

  • Oklahoma diner is open for business after state lifts coronavirus mandates

    'Breakfast with Friends' host Lawrence Jones talks to patrons at The Stray Dog café in Bethany, Oklahoma.

  • Wise takes three-shot lead at midway point of Honda Classic

    Aaron Wise is making PGA National look easy. Wise shot his second straight 6-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend at the Honda Classic. The 128 total is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there 15 years ago — and marks the first 36-hole lead of Wise’s PGA Tour career.

  • Russia hosts Afghan peace conference, hoping to boost talks

    Russia hosted a peace conference for Afghanistan on Thursday, bringing together government representatives, the Taliban and international observers in a bid to help jump-start the country's stalled peace process. The one-day gathering was the first of three planned international conferences ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country, a date fixed under a year-old agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban. Moscow’s attempt at mediation comes as talks in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban, still waging an insurgency, have stalled.

  • Attacked spas had been targeted by prostitution stings

    Two Atlanta area massage businesses where a gunman waged a deadly assault this week had been repeatedly targeted in police prostitution investigations over the years, raising questions about the mayor's earlier comments that the spas operated legally. Police records show officers went to the businesses at least 21 times in the past 10 years, which appears to contradict Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' statement that officers in her city had not been to the businesses beyond a minor potential theft and that they were not “on the radar” of police. Bottoms added that she did not want to blame the victims.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • Russia recalled its ambassador to the US, a major snub, after Biden said he believed Putin is a 'killer'

    Biden agreed when asked during an ABC News interview this week whether Putin was a "killer," prompting a furious reaction from Moscow.

  • Here's everyone who has been sentenced in the college admissions scandal so far

    Felicity Huffman was the first parent in the college admissions scandal to be sentenced. Here's everyone else facing jail time or fines.

  • Justin Bieber sampling Martin Luther King Jr. speeches on an album about his marriage is performative nonsense

    Bieber's new album "Justice," which has nothing to do with justice, begins with a quote from the activist and includes a song called "MLK Interlude."

  • Giroir slams Biden for taking credit for the COVID vaccine

    Former HHS assistant secretary says the president is 'rewriting history,' discusses handling of coronavirus on 'The Story'

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • Trudeau condemns Canadian's trial held behind closed doors in China

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday criticized China for blocking access to the trial of Michael Spavor, a Canadian detained by Beijing since late 2018 on spying charges, a case that is part of a wider diplomatic spat between Washington and Beijing. Spavor and his lawyer appeared at a hearing on Friday and the court will later set a date to issue a verdict, the Dandong Intermediate People's Court said in a statement on its website. China arrested Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant.

  • NASA, SpaceX sign agreement to enhance space safety

    The agreement would enhance data sharing between NASA and Starlink, SpaceX's space internet venture, to ensure both parties are fully aware of the exact location of spacecraft and debris in orbit. "With commercial companies launching more and more satellites, it's critical we increase communications, exchange data, and establish best practices to ensure we all maintain a safe space environment," acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said.

  • In the 'cancel culture' debate, the battle over a Black high school named for a KKK grand wizard still resonates

    In the debate over so-called cancel culture, conservatives like Fox News host Tucker Carlson warn that if monuments to Confederate soldiers are taken down, or schools named after those historical figures who participated in the institution of slavery are given new ones, the entire history of the country will be subject to erasure.

  • Biden, Harris offer solace, denounce racism in Atlanta visit

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris offered solace to Asian Americans and denounced the scourge of racism at times hidden “in plain sight” as they visited Atlanta on Friday, just days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian American women. Addressing the nation after a roughly 80-minute meeting with Asian American state legislators and other leaders, Biden said it was “heart-wrenching” to listen to their stories of the fear among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders amid what he called a “skyrocketing spike” of harassment and violence against them.

  • Susan Li speaks out against uptick in Asian-American bias

    FOX Business correspondent says the violence 'needs to stop' on 'Your World'

  • Indonesian girls traumatized by push to wear hijab - HRW

    Ifa Hanifah Misbach was just 19 when her father died. Her family told her he would not go to heaven because she refused to wear the hijab - a Muslim head covering.26 years on, Misbach now works as a psychologist in West Java.She has counseled dozens of Indonesian girls who have been ostracized, bullied and threatened with expulsion from school because they wouldn't wear the veil.In some extreme cases, her clients have even considered suicide."I want to pray to my religion with honesty, I want to be honest to myself. I chose not to wear hijab and I don't want to feel like a hypocrite and hope people think that I'm a good Muslim woman. But the truth is I'm lying to my God and that's where I felt my first anxiety."Misbach's experience is one of many shared by women and girls in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.Conservatism and a growing intolerance of beliefs other than Islam has risen in Indonesia over the past two decades.A Human Rights Watch report identified over 60 discriminatory local bylaws issued since 2001 to enforce female dress codes.And a 2014 government regulation heavily implies that all female Muslim students should wear a hijab at school.The report comes after a Christian schoolgirl in West Sumatra who was forced to wear the hijab sparked outcry last month, leading the education and religious affairs ministry to issue a decree banning public schools from making religious attire mandatory.Here's HRW researcher, Andreas Harsono:"This hijab regulation is abusing freedom of religion, freedom of expression, privacy of the woman, the best interests of the child, because children should be free form bullying and children should be free from intolerance, and of course the right to education. For some women it might mean they lose their job."HRW found cases of female civil servants and lecturers who resigned due to pressure to wear the hijab.Others were unable to access government services because they chose not to veil.The education and religious affairs ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.