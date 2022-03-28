York Harbour Metals Intersects 29m of 5.25% Copper & 436.5 G/T Cobalt in Drill Hole Yh21-24

·5 min read

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- York Harbour Metals Inc.

York Harbour Metals Inc.
York Harbour Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - March 28, 2022 – York Harbour Metals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:YORK) (OTC:YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) is pleased to report high-grade copper and cobalt values in diamond drill hole YH21-24, grading 5.25% copper, 436.5 g/t cobalt, 8.97 g/t silver, and 0.801% zinc over a drilling length of 29.0 metres at the Company’s York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project (the “Project”) in Newfoundland. Drill hole YH21-22 intersected strong zinc and copper values over a 5.26-metre interval, grading 2.84% copper, 31.96% zinc and 42.09 g/t silver.

The Phase 2 Drilling Program included 29 diamond drill holes, totalling 4,562 metres, that targeted volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) mineralization along a 400-metre strike length within the Main Area near the historic underground mine workings.

Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Example of High-Grade VMS Mineralization. This Sample Assayed 11.9% Copper and 627 g/t Cobalt at the End of the 29 Metres Drilling Length Interval in Drill Hole YH21-24.

Bruce Durham, Chairman, commented, “High dollar value, high grade copper mineralization like the intersection in drill hole YH21-24 is very rare and they are important indicators of strong mineralizing fluid systems at work. We know there are numerous indications of copper and zinc mineralization in the local area and most remain only partially defined. By proceeding to drill these mineralized areas in detail we will begin to establish a solid understanding of the size, mineralogy, structural controls, and grade distribution within these various areas of known VMS style mineralization.”

Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Example of High-Grade Sphalerite (Zinc Sulphide) Intersection in Drill Hole YH21-22 that intersected 5.26 m of 2.84% Copper, 31.96% Zinc, and 42.09 g/t Silver. The dark mineral is Sphalerite.

York Harbour Metals’ - Special Investor Presentation

“Today, we released another batch of drill results from our Phase 2 drill program at the York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project. These results are our best intersections of grade and length to date. We welcome you to join us on March 30th for a live presentation about the York Harbour Project. There will be a discussion about this week’s drill results, what they mean for the Company’s understanding of the project, and what we see for our Company’s near-term future,” commented Andrew Lee, CEO.

Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 at 10:00 am Pacific Daylight Time (1:00 pm EDT)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89934094821

Any questions may be emailed to our investor relations email address outlined below prior to the presentation. You may also submit questions during the investor webinar. For all other inquiries regarding York Harbour Metals please call our CEO Andrew Lee at 778-302-2257 or Investor Relations at 236-513-4653 or email info@yorkharbourmetals.com

Click Image To View Full Size

Table 1: Summary of Phase 2 Drilling Results for Drill Holes YH21-21 to YH21-30.

Note: All intervals are drilling lengths, not true widths, since true widths have yet to be established.

Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Plan View of Location of Phase 2 Diamond Drill Holes.

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo. is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCPK: YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA & OTCPK: PGRCF) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company plans to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and test other new massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

For more information on York Harbour Metals please contact info@yorkharbourmetals.com Tel: +1-778-302-2257 or visit the website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Andrew Lee

CEO, President, and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@yorkharbourmetals.com

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

1518 – 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/york-harbour-metals-intersects-29m-of-5-25-copper-and-436-5-g-t-cobalt-in-drill-hole-yh21-24-615599060

