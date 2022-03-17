York Harbour Metals Reports High Grade Copper and Zinc Values in YH21-20 Grading 2.32% Copper and 5.94% Zinc

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- York Harbour Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - March 17th, 2022 – York Harbour Metals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:YORK) (OTC:YORKF) (Frankfurt:5DE0) is pleased to report assay results for seven diamond drill holes at the Company’s York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project (the “Project”) in Newfoundland.

The Phase 2 diamond drilling program concluded on December 15th, 2021, which included 29 drill holes totalling 4,562 metres. The program was undertaken to test strike and depth extensions of reported volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) mineralization along a 400-metre strike length within the Main Area, proximal to the historic mine workings. The first assay results from Phase 2 drilling program were reported on diamond drill hole YH21-18 in a news release dated February 14th, 2022.

Highlights of the First Eleven Drill Holes of the Phase 2 Diamond Drilling Program

YH21-14 with 9.92 m of 1.00% copper, 0.13% zinc, 1.76 g/t silver, and 114.7 g/t cobalt

(Including 2.00 m of 2.25% copper, 0.21% zinc, 3.84 g/t silver, and 138.6 g/t cobalt)

YH21-15 with 8.13 m of 0.87% copper, 0.23% zinc, 1.28 g/t silver, and 136.0 g/t cobalt

YH21-18 with 25.00 m of 2.70% copper, 9.04% zinc, 17.78 g/t silver, and 163.6 g/t cobalt

(Including 10.00 m of 2.47% copper, 16.52% zinc, 36.43 g/t silver, and 93.0 g/t cobalt)

YH21-20 with 21.80 m of 2.32% copper, 5.94% zinc, 5.17 g/t silver, and 54.0 g/t cobalt

Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Mineralization in Drill Core

Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Massive sulphide mineralization in core from 95 to 99.32 metres in DDH YH21-18, part of a longer 25-metre intersection from 93 to 118 metre assaying 2.7% copper, 9.04% zinc, 17.78 g/t silver, 0.15g/t gold and 164 g/t cobalt.

Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Massive sulphide mineralization in core from 111.27 to 115.1 metre in DDH YH21-20, part of a longer 21.8-metre intersection from 108.4 to 130.2 m. assaying 2.32% copper, 5.94% zinc, 5.17 g/t silver, and 54 g/t cobalt.

Chairman Bruce Durham commented; “The strong copper-zinc grades in drill hole 20 are further confirmation of the presence of long intervals with very high grades in some of the VMS style mineralization we have been intersecting in shallow drilling at York Harbour. While it is still early days in the exploration process, the results in holes 18 and 20 point to the need for a lot more work in this part of the main area. The project now covers the entire favourable basalt flow contact and there is only very limited historical exploration along much of that folded contact even though copper, zinc and massive pyrite have been found elsewhere on the property.”

The following table documents the Phase 2 drilling results for drill holes YH21-10 to YH21-20.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) INTERVAL Cu % Zn % Ag gpt Au gpt Co ppm YH21-10 123.78 127.14 3.36 1.00 0.08 2.82 0.005 111.7 YH21-11 No Significant Values YH21-12 No Significant Values YH21-13 102.50 105.50 3.00 0.10 1.82 2.70 0.023 35.6 YH21-13 109.53 112.41 2.88 0.88 0.17 1.79 0.005 129.8 YH21-14 106.08 116.00 9.92 1.00 0.13 1.76 0.011 114.7 including 106.08 109.19 3.11 1.96 0.30 3.54 0.020 128.8 with 106.50 108.50 2.00 2.25 0.21 3.84 0.022 138.6 plus 112.70 116.00 3.30 1.04 0.08 1.58 0.011 167.4 YH21-15 117.50 125.63 8.13 0.87 0.23 1.28 0.001 136.0 YH21-15 128.50 129.69 1.19 0.76 0.09 1.07 0.002 99.4 YH21-15 140.90 142.85 1.95 2.26 0.43 3.94 0.001 98.0 YH21-16 114.00 126.95 12.95 0.25 0.21 1.12 0.016 56.6 including 114.00 115.50 1.50 0.44 1.19 1.44 0.010 63.0 including 116.67 122.00 5.33 0.24 0.12 0.77 0.003 57.0 including 124.86 126.95 2.09 0.44 0.10 2.19 0.063 67.2 YH21-17 Waiting for Assay Results *YH21-18 93.00 118.00 25.00 2.70 9.04 17.78 0.150 163.6 *including 108.00 118.00 10.00 2.47 16.52 36.43 0.314 93.0 YH21-19 No Significant Values YH21-20 108.40 130.20 21.80 2.32 5.94 5.17 0.006 54.0

Note: All intervals are drilling lengths, not true widths, since true widths have yet to be established.

* The results for YH21-18 were reported on February 14th, 2022.

Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Planview of the Phase 2 Diamond Drill Holes

The Project area lies within the Bay of Islands Complex terrane situated on the west coast of Newfoundland. The York Harbour property has been subject to documented exploration and production since 1893. Mafic-type flow-dominated (Cyprus type) copper-zinc-silver massive sulphide zones are well documented within eleven zones along a 400-metre strike length with many zones open for further expansion. An overturned synclinal fold is interpreted to extend and repeat the favourable stratiform mineralization along the eastern and western portions of the property where geological, geophysical, and/or geochemical anomalies are known but have received little exploration attention.

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo. is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCPK: YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA & OTCPK: PGRCF) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company plans to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and test other new massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

