New York health officials sound alarm on whooping cough outbreak in schools

The Suffolk County Department of Health in New York is sounding the alarm on a whooping cough outbreak happening throughout school districts in the region, it detailed in a press release Saturday.

At least 100 reports of the highly contagious respiratory bacterial infection, also known as pertussis, have been received in the area since November 28, health officials told ABC News.

Suffolk County Department of Health officials said most of the infected individuals are vaccinated and showing milder symptoms because of it. So far, no hospitalizations have occurred, officials say.

"With so many respiratory illnesses currently circulating, some for which there are no treatment, we wanted to make sure that parents know that pertussis, also called whooping cough, can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early," Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said in the release.

"Whooping cough can be very serious for infants too young to be vaccinated, which is why we are alerting both medical providers and the public that this illness is circulating."

Pertussis cases nationwide have nearly doubled this year, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

In New York City, cases have more than tripled this year, and in the outlying areas, more than doubled.

The three phases of whooping cough

Whooping cough presents as the common cold initially, the according to the CDC, so watching for signs is important. If it's whooping cough, here's how it will play out.

Phase one - For a week or two, whooping cough presents as a cold. Those symptoms include:

A runny or stuffy nose

A low-grade fever under 100.4°F

A mild cough could be present

A more serious symptom that could appear early is apnea (pauses in breathing) that could result in cyanosis (when the skin turns blue or purple)

Phase two - One to two weeks after becoming sick, a cough will develop. Some coughs will turn into paroxysms, which the CDC defines as "rapid, violent, and uncontrolled coughing fits." This phase can last up to 10 weeks but is less likely to be severe or long-lasting the older you get, unless an individual is unvaccinated, the CDC states.

What to identify during coughing fits:

A high-pitched "whoop" sound at the end of each coughing spell

Vomiting due to excessive coughing

Fatigue after coughing spells

Breathing struggles

Phase three - The recovery phase can last for up to three weeks. An individual's cough will begin to diminish but may flare up again if another infection or illness is contracted.

Keep in mind that "coughing fits can return many months after the whooping cough illness started," the CDC states.

Recommended vaccination: CDC

Protection against pertussis, or whooping cough, can be found in the DTaP vaccination given to children younger than 7 and the Tdap vaccination, given to older children and teens.

The infection is much more dangerous if contracted by infants, so the CDC recommends that pregnant women receive the vaccine in their last trimester to protect their baby in its first weeks of life.

The recommended vaccine schedule then on is:

DTaP at 2, 4 and 6 months

DTaP once more between 15 and 18 months

A final DTaP dosage between 4 and 6 years old

If a child has not received all of their vaccines, the CDC recommends a single Tdap dose between 7 and 10 years old.

If a child has missed more than one dose, there is a "catch up" schedule available per the CDC that parents can follow.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Whooping cough is spreading in New York schools: What to know