New York on 'high alert' ahead of large-scale protests

STORY: New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul held a news conference to outline their security measures and law enforcement deployment to safeguard communities.

Hochul reassured New Yorkers there was "no reason to feel afraid" but that authorities would rather prevent before any escalations, while Adams also said NYPD would be sending additional resources to "high-profile" synagogues and mosques around the city to prevent attacks on any houses of worship.

"There is currently no intelligence showing any active threats in New York. That is the entire state of New York. But in a moment, fraught like this, we will continue to exercise elevated vigilance and impose measures to deter any potential violence," said Hochul.

Heightened U.S. security concerns, particularly over a possible flare-up of antisemitic violence, were spurred by the recent wave of bloodshed after Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip on Saturday (October 7) rampaged through parts of southern Israel in the deadliest Palestinian attack in Israel's history. Hundreds of Israelis were killed and scores were taken captive.

Heavy aerial bombardment of Gaza by Israeli armed forces in response has killed at least 950 people and injured 5,000 others in the crowded Palestinian coastal enclave, according to health officials there.