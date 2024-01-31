York High School seeks community support for new $6 million athletic complex

YORK, Maine — Voters may be asked to approve a new $6 million athletic complex with a turf field at the polls this May, a project school officials say is long overdue.

The same grass field, track and bleachers have been used by York High School for decades. Increased use of the field has made it difficult to keep in good condition, according to coaches and school officials. At the same time, families have become tired of usingportable toilets when attending games or graduation at the school.

“What people in York tell me is it’s probably one of the worst fields in York County,” York Superintendent Tim Doak said. “It’s done its time.”

The York School Department is preparing to ask voters to support a new $6 million turf field, with more than $1 million hoped to be covered through fundraising.

Now, after three community meetings in the fall to collect feedback from residents, the York School Department is preparing an article to appear on the May referendum ballot seeking approval for the project.

Doak said the school district will pursue funds to bring the estimated $6 million price tag down for taxpayers. He expects the number put before voters in May will be approximately $4.4 million.

Budget Committee Chair Heather Bridges Campbell said the project is a big capital expense. She said community members, however, have been outspoken about their hopes to replace the current field.

“I think the community has asked for and is rallying behind the idea of a welcoming and inviting stadium,” Campbell said. “That demonstrates investment in our schools and our students.”

York High School fieldneeds major upgrade

Matt Nelson remembers playing on a rich field of grass as part of the York High School football team. A 1990 alum, Nelson now leads the team as head coach and said the field is more run down than ever.

“When I played up on that field, it was green grass, but it was only the football field,” Nelson said. “It never saw any use other than football games.”

Today, the school’s athletic department offers sports that run in the fall and spring, with some teams returning as early as August to play and practice on the field. Nelson said the harsh weather in the winter as of late leaves no time for the grass to grow back.

“It had always gotten a chance to recover, and it was a really nice field back then,” Nelson said.

A turf field, Nelson said, would be more suitable for a school that has sports running most of the year at the same facility.

“For the fields around that are not turf, that are natural grass, the conditions can be a challenge,” Nelson said.

Doak learned about the condition of the field when hired to lead the school district in 2023. He was told about the field’s condition, lack of handicap accessibility and quality bathrooms.

Doak said the cost of a new facility was at first projected to be $3.5 million when first examined but now is estimated to be north of $4 million. That figure rose to approximately $6 million when Doak said residents asked for new bathrooms with running water.

Doak said that was expressed in three community forums held in November on the future athletic facility.

“The community people that came really expressed the need for a bathroom facility and indoor plumbing,” Doak said. “Get away from the porta-potties.”

Funding for project to include donations, school department funds

Campbell, the Budget Committee chair, agreed the facilities need improvement.

“It would be so nice to have real bathrooms, which is what we see at schools we visit,” Campbell said. “The expectation is higher than what we’re providing.”

She also said the field joins a list of capital projects on the docket for the town to address in the coming years.

Campbell heard a presentation on the project Tuesday night. She expects the committee to vote on a recommendation for the project in February. She said the committee will discuss its priorities for capital projects ahead of that vote.

“With costs going up, unfortunately, it’s more than we had hoped for,” Campbell said. “But the kids really deserve a better playing surface.”

Doak said the School Department plans to provide some of the funds for a new facility. He also said fundraising will be a key part of the project.

“I think fundraising is important to show that we do want to help out so that we’re not just passing a bill of $6 million,” Doak said. “We do want to do what we can.”

