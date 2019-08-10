New York’s Hot New Tour Is Visiting Ultra Orthodox Jews

There are about five blocks of Crown Heights’ Kingston Avenue that serve as the nerve center for the Hasidic Jews that set up roots in the neighborhood in the ’40s. Every day Rabbi Yoni Katz walks down these blocks crowded with men wearing black hats and women wearing wigs, a crew of unlikely companions in tow. In the past, some of them have been Christian, some Muslim (from as far away as Qatar). One group was all Mormon journalism students from Brigham Young University. There’s also a steady trickle of Reform Jews who come to accompany Katz on this daily walk, knowing as little about the enclosed world of Hasidic Jewry as the Japanese tourists that walk with them.

Katz doesn’t get too many looks from residents as he walks. The residents of Crown Heights are used to visitors. And Katz has been bringing around visitors for a while, as part of his Airbnb experience tour of the Hasidic community in Crown Heights, where people pay $69 a person to go where few non-Jews have gone. For Katz, that’s a selling point. “To many, the Hasidic world is shrouded in mystery and secrecy—well, not anymore,” he writes in his Airbnb advertisement.

The tour begins with a half-hour introduction, in which Katz answers the question on everyone’s minds: Why in the world would the Hasidic community, with its reputation for being isolated and closed off, ever consent to one of these tours? “Crown Heights has never really been closed,” Katz told The Daily Beast. “It might look like it’s full of reclusive Hasidic Jews, but it’s open. It’s always been open to all different kinds of people.”

A Hasid is an ultra-Orthodox Jew who has dedicated their life to following Jewish ritual law to the letter. Every possible aspect of daily existence, from eating to drinking to thinking, must be spiritualized, and to do so there are designated prayers for everything from eating grapefruits to seeing a bolt of lightning to waking up from a confusing dream. Hasids try to live in sheltered communities, hidden from what they call the outside world. Hasidism itself is a mystical movement that began in 18th-century Poland, created in response to what some felt was the strict and limiting emphasis on intellectualism in traditional Judaism. The Hasidic movement still exists today, and has created many subcommunities, like Williamsburg’s Satmers and Crown Heights’ Lubavitchers. The latter is the group Katz has pledged allegiance to, which emphasizes outreach and the welcoming of outsiders.

Katz gives the tours every day, whether the heat is blazing or the cold wind is rattling the trees. Sometimes his wife participates. Sometimes a couple of his seven children trot along. He estimates that he shows the hidden side of Crown Heights to about 50 people a week, on average. Although sometimes there are a hundred people a week and sometimes there are 12. But there’s rarely a day where Katz walks down Kingston Avenue unaccompanied.

The tour moves from a mikve, Jewish ritual bath, to a bakery where the cream cheese dough cookies stuffed with jam and chocolate known as rugelach are had, and then a dress store. There tourists can see women’s wigs and the long black overcoats favored by Hasidic men known as kapotas. If there’s time, visits will be made to a matzah bakery, and if there’s enough advance notice, there will even be the occasional visit inside a Hasidic home.

The tour’s biggest selling point is access. Any tour guide can show you public spaces, but not many can take you inside a Hasidic home, to talk to a Hasidic housewife and ask her if Hasidic women have rights. Common questions include how courtship works, the role of women in the community and if Hasids are allowed to use birth control. (The answer to the latter is yes, on a case-by-case basis.) Katz takes his customers to his mother-in-law’s home, where he encourages them to ask whatever questions they want, no matter how dicey the subject matter.