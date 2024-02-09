New York and the Hudson valley should embrace migrants. It's smart for our economy

When the Hudson Valley became a lightning rod for battles over immigration last spring after New York City began bussing new arrivals north, lost in much of the conversation were the reasons why newcomers have long sought to settle here.

The movement of immigrants could be better coordinated, to be sure, so local communities can prepare for new arrivals. But we can also welcome immigrants, knowing that as people find safety and a home here, they also enrich our communities.

Going back centuries, opportunity in the Hudson Valley has drawn people from across the globe, whether to work in mid-size cities, small villages or the farm fields that help feed New York. The knee-jerk reaction by some to try to shut out asylum seekers and newly arriving immigrants also shuts out the idea that opportunity is a two-way street.

Members of grassroots organization For the Many and local elected officials greeted two buses of asylum seekers at Newburgh’s Crossroads Hotel on May 11, 2023. They were joined by other organizers, including those from the Workers Justice Center of New York and the New York Civil Liberties Union.

Immigrants come to New York because this state promises a shot at economic success. And, when they do, all of us benefit from the economic and cultural contributions of newcomers.

Migrants seek a better future — here

As Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers begin negotiating the budget in Albany, they should keep that idea in mind. The underfunding of state-supported services that help migrants gain a foothold in communities statewide would not only fail to meet this moment with the humanity that’s required; the state would miss out on economic benefits of its own.

Looking at the lower Hudson Valley, the Immigration Research Initiative has found that newly arrived immigrants can make an immediate economic impact on the region. A recently released model shows that immigrants settling in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties can be expected to earn an annual median wage of $18,000, translating to $2 million in state and local taxes paid per 1,000 workers. In the beginning, workers are likely to find jobs as domestic workers, janitors, waiters, truck drivers, cashiers, couriers and messengers. Once new immigrants have been here a short while, they are likely to begin learning English and getting better jobs, such as home health aides or retail salespeople. Immigrants who have been in the U.S. about five years can be expected to earn $30,000 in average annual wages after five years in the workforce. That means $3.4 million in state and local taxes paid per 1,000 workers.

That impact is important for the Hudson Valley at a time when consistent outmigration has resulted in a total regional loss of 134,505 people over the last 25 years, according to a 2023 report from Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress. Adding new people is critical to maintaining the vibrancy of communities throughout the region.

To seize opportunity, immigrants need some help getting started. Support services — including affordable housing, job training, health care access and language services — play a vital role in helping people get on their feet and ready to provide for their family.

So, too, does legal representation, to help asylum-seeking newcomers, and those seeking temporary protected status acquire work authorizations, and to get on the path to citizenship. Having a lawyer is hugely important: 60% of non-detained immigrants with an attorney during deportation proceedings win their cases, versus just 17% without representation, according to the New York Immigration Coalition.

Migrants need access to legal services

The state budget is currently being negotiated, with important issues to be decided that will affect newly arriving immigrants, from housing vouchers to language access. One that should be an obvious win for everyone is making sure newly arrived immigrants have access to legal services.

Yet last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul included only $44.2 million for immigrant legal services in her executive budget, a far cry from the $150 million that immigration advocates and service organizations say we need for legal services statewide. While significant funding would flow to New York City for sheltering and other assistance, it’s imperative the state doesn’t lose sight of the very real needs of immigrant people north of the five boroughs. Legal services are a top area of concern that augments funding for housing assistance, local language supports and education.

New York can afford it: $150 million would amount to less than a thousandth of a percent of the overall $233 billion proposed budget. And though a small part of the state’s overall spending to aid migrants, it’s essential to fulfilling the state’s centuries-old promise that this is where anyone has a shot at achieving their American Dream.

David Kallick is director of the Immigration Research Initiative. Carola Otero Bracco is chair of the board of directors for the New York Immigration Coalition and executive director of Westchester-based immigrant service organization Neighbors Link.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY migrant crisis: Embracing newcomers is good economic policy