New York's COVID surge is back — and so is its mask mandate

In this image taken from video, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a virtual press conference, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New York. Multiple cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in New York, health officials said Thursday, including a man who attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November and tested positive for the variant when he returned home to Minnesota. (AP Photo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KAREN MATTHEWS and MARINA VILLENEUVE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

Hochul said the decision to reinstitute a mask mandate was based on state’s weekly seven-day case rate, as well as increasing hospitalizations. New York enacted a mask mandate at the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020 that lasted more than a year.

The new mask mandate applies to both patrons and staff and will be in effect from Monday to Jan. 15, after which the state will reevaluate.

“We’re entering a time of uncertainty and we could either plateau here or our cases could get out of control,” Hochul warned at a public appearance in New York City.

New York joins several states with similar indoor mask mandates, including Washington, Oregon, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada and Hawaii.

The state recorded more than 68,000 positive tests for the virus in the seven-day period that ended Wednesday. That’s the most in any seven-day stretch since the start of February. The surge is especially pronounced in some areas of upstate New York, which has accounted for nearly three-fourths of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in hospitals since August.

“We are heading upward in a direction that I no longer find sustainable,” Hochul said.

Hochul announced the mask mandate at a social service agency in on the west side of Manhattan, where most people already wear masks. New York City requires vaccinations for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment and gyms, so those venues will be unaffected by the new rule.

Several upstate New York counties have recently enacted mask mandates as well, including Erie County, which includes Buffalo.

Hochul said violators could face civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $1,000. Local health departments will be in charge of enforcing the requirements.

___

Villeneuve reported from Albany, New York. Associated Press writer Michael Hill contributed from Albany.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Governor Hochul to announce additional steps to combat COVID

    Governor Kathy Hochul announced that masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places in New York unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

  • Violators of mask mandate could face fines

    Violators of mask mandate could face fines

  • New York requiring masks indoors unless businesses require vaccine for entry. What to know

    Gov. Hochul announced a mask mandate for indoor public places, unless a business or venue implements a vaccine requirement for entry.

  • U.S. Supreme Court permits challenge to Texas six-week abortion ban

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday allowed abortion providers to pursue a legal challenge to a ban on most abortions in Texas, with the fate of the Republican-backed measure that allows private citizens to enforce it now hanging in the balance. The court in a separate case dismissed a separate challenge brought by President Joe Biden's administration. The abortion providers and the Biden administration had asked the Supreme Court to block the Texas law while the litigation continues, but the justices opted to leave it in place for now.

  • Cathedral City's indoor mask mandate to expire on Friday

    The city council of Cathedral City did not make a motion on Wednesday to extend the city's mask mandate past Dec. 10.

  • Review: A journey into the duality of Alicia Keys

    In Alicia Keys' latest album, the R&B artist gives us an inside look at the duality of her creative process. With her album titled “KEYS”, the 15-time Grammy-winning artist breaks down her album into two versions giving listeners the chance to take in her classical side with “Original” and the more upbeat songs on “Unlocked” featuring producer Mike Will Made-It. With “KEYS,” the piano-playing singer takes us through the ups and downs of love and her relationship with her husband, record producer Swizz Beatz, who collaborated with her on the album and is featured by her side in the “Best of Me” music video.

  • Chief Justice Roberts rejects bid to block mask mandate on airplanes

    Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a request to block a federal mask mandate for air travel. The emergency request was filed by a Florida man on behalf of himself and his 4-year-old autistic son, who both claim to be medically incapable of wearing masks for extended periods, according to court papers.They were joined by another man, Lucas Wall, who claims he is "stranded at his mother's residence" in Florida because the federal mask...

  • More COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Northeast Ohio this week than any time in pandemic

    Despite widespread availability of vaccines, more patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio this week than at any point in the pandemic.

  • New York governor's race: Here's everything you need to know about who's running

    With two new candidates joining the fray in the past two weeks, here's who's who in the 2022 race to the New York governorship.

  • Cyprus issues 2nd offshore drilling license to ExxonMobil

    ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Energy expanded their stake in potential oil and gas deposits off Cyprus by signing a deal with the east Mediterranean island nation Friday for a second exploration license in waters that Turkey partly claims. Drilling off Cyprus has been a source of tension with neighboring Turkey since 2011, when Texas-based Noble Energy discovered the first natural gas off the ethnically divided island’s southern coast. Cyprus Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said with the new license, ExxonMobil is expected to start exploration in the first half of next year to get a better estimate of potential amounts of oil and gas.

  • Judge dismisses mask mandate lawsuit against Ottawa County health department

    A circuit court judged dismissed a lawsuit Monday which sought to remove Ottawa County's pre-K-6 mask mandate. The mandate is set to expire Jan. 2.

  • Biden faces vaccine mandate pushback from own party despite support of scientists

    Two Democratic senators push back against president’s rules for large businesses as cases continue to rise in the US Joe Biden talks about Covid vaccines at the White House in Washington DC in November. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP Two Democratic senators have resisted Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for large businesses, illustrating problems the US president faces even within a faction of his own party, despite having the support of scientists and public health experts. The US Senate on Wedn

  • Graham warns GOP about Trump's wrath on debt vote

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) offered a forceful warning to Republican colleagues during a private lunch on Wednesday, saying former President Trump will come down hard on any GOP senators who vote for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) deal to set up a special pathway to raise the debt limit.

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • Amtrak frequency will be cut in 2022; Wisconsin faces lack of ICU beds: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Scientists expect COVID-19 will eventually become a more predictable virus like the flu. Wisconsin faces a lack of ICU beds. COVID-19 updates

  • Watch Gov. Kathy Hochul's briefing

    Watch live as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul gives a briefing.

  • Bethenny Frankel Re-Lists Soho Spread at Same $7 Million Price

    She’s come a long way from being Kathy Hilton’s gal Friday who would pick up Paris and Nicky from school, drive them around to trendy shops, and take them ice skating. Reality TV veteran turned low-cal booze baroness turned multimillion-dollar house-flipping real estate investor and dedicated philanthropist Bethenny Frankel, now splitting her time mostly between […]

  • Early data indicates that boosters, at least for BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, further protect against omicron

    The latest batch of preliminary data indicates that COVID-19 booster shots are likely what is needed to further protect against the omicron variant.

  • Next Year Will Be Tough for Credit Markets, With One Major Exception

    (Bloomberg) -- The next few years promise to be volatile for credit markets as interest rates start to rise, but there’s one asset class set to continue thriving. Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersPrivate credit’s assets under management could surge about 70% to $1

  • What are they thinking? Kansas City area school districts lower masks as COVID is up

    Are Kansas City area students at higher risk for COVID-19 due to these school districts’ mask mandate decisions? | Editorial