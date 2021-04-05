A New York Interior Designer Marries Midcentury Style and Tradition in Her Upstate Abode

From the moment they stepped inside the old farmhouse, it was, as New York–based interior designer Gabriella Horn says, love at first sight. “The ceiling is the first thing that greets you—the arrangement of knotty pine boards feels like a sacred-geometry fit for the elk lodge of some mountain coven. We were hooked,” she declares.

Two short months and an accepted offer later, she was fast at work on the floor plan as she and her husband moved in. And although the home, located in a small town in New York’s Catskills region, is said to date from the 1860s and was “well-built, neatly organized, and had clean lines, beautiful details, and a well-maintained little acre plot,” as Gabriella describes, there were still some updates to be made.

While they loved the scale of the house and its paneled walls—and, in some cases, ceilings—two items to tackle were the lack of a railing on the stairs to the second floor, and the first-floor layout. A simple wood railing, emulating the spare, functional Shaker style of the rest of the home, was seamlessly integrated, and Gabriella decided that less would be more in this home. “While my Brooklyn apartment was maximal and buzzed with art and books and objects on every surface, I wanted this home to be the art,” she explains.

Yet the existing floor plan was not so easy to solve. The four rooms on the ground floor—including the kitchen and bathroom—were divided with doorways, but no doors; even the bathroom had just a shutter that offered little in the way of privacy or spatial division. This meant that rooms were simultaneously open and closed at the same time, and it was challenging to locate furniture along walls because of the presence of so many doorways. In the end, Gabriella says, “we moved and switched rooms and furnishings around many times until we were happy with the flow.”

The rest, by comparison, was relatively easy. “My husband agrees with me 90 percent of the time—and the other 10 percent we have Socratic dialogue that always gets us to the most satisfying design solutions,” she explains. The kitchen and bathrooms remained largely the same, with their all-white palette; other spaces received small updates, such as removal of wallpaper, repair of windows and walls suffering from rot, and repaving of the driveway.

And even when it came to selecting furniture, Gabriella already had a vision. “My passion for interior design all comes down to a desire to complement architecture,” she explains; and so she chose pieces that were simple, appropriately scaled, and functional. The compact layout of the house, at about 1,400 square feet, meant that larger pieces would feel out of scale or even block circulation, so furniture designed for the tighter, more space-conscious residences of Denmark were ideal. Plus, says Gabriella, “it was playful to have midcentury furniture in juxtaposition to the farmhouse wood-burning stove and an outhouse.”

She sourced midcentury pieces in earthy orange tones that balanced ease and crisp lines with the knotted pine walls. Swivel chairs upholstered in teal in the living room, and a structured armchair in a textured green, brought the outdoors in. So did the bay window, which, Gabriella discovered, made for the perfect plant nook, thanks to local purveyor the Remedy Gardens, just up the street from the house. Smaller details, like lighting, also went midcentury modern, including an Italian wall sconce and a brass desk lamp, “the touches of unique jewelry,” Gabriella notes.

Fast forward to March 2020, and Gabriella and her husband, who were at that point expecting a baby in June, found themselves living full-time in what was intended to be a weekend home. Suddenly, the weekend house was their primary residence, acting as “two offices, a 24-hour diner and coffee shop, a nursery and day care center, a laundromat, and a mailroom for seemingly endless deliveries—shout-out to our tireless USPS delivery woman!” explains Gabriella.

Sadly, though, all good things must come to an end, and her love affair with the house drew to a close as she and her husband realized the need to be closer to family with their new baby. “No doubt, though, the new owner will love this house as much as we have,” hopes Gabriella.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest